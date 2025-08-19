Bradford, Arkansas teen Hannah Osborn has been found safe days after she went missing, her family has confirmed on social media. The 17-year-old had disappeared after being last seen on Saturday night, August 10, leaving her father’s home in Jackson County. Hannah Osborn update: Bradford, Arkansas teen found safe days after going missing, family confirms (Hannah Osborn/Facebook)

Hannah’s mother, Crystal Osborn, took to Facebook to announce that she has been found. “Hannah has been found. We haven’t seen her or know any details, except that she has been found!” she wrote.

Sheriff Russell Brinsfield of the Jackson County Arkansas Sheriff's Department also shared an update on Facebook, writing, “Hannah Osborn has been located safe. We would like to thank the White County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police, Independence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Newport Police Department for their tireless, courageous dedication and unwavering collaboration in locating her. Her safety and well-being bring relief, hope, and a powerful reminder of the good that comes from working together.”

Natasha Garrett, a relative of Hannah, shared an emotional note on Facebook after she was found. “Praise the Lord!! Hannah has been found!!” Natasha wrote.

“I was there in the hospital room the day you entered this world! Tickled to have another niece to love on. I’ve been to every birthday party (some of which ive had the privilage to make your favorite cake) and every major event in your life. I’ve been there through the mountains and valley’s life has thrown at you. You’ve been to every major event in my boy’s life. I’m not always front and center and I don’t get to see you and spend time with you as often as I would have liked BUT I have always tried to reassure you that I love you and I’m always here if you need me!” Natasha further said.

She added, “I know life isn’t perfect… no ones is. You have people in your life who have always been there that need to know you are ok. And that would gladly help you figure this out. You have plenty of “safe” people to reach out to that truly have your best interest at heart!”

Hannah Osborn’s disappearance

After Hannah went missing, her family said they were afraid she may have met someone on Snapchat. Her father, Wesley Osborn, said that he saw some vehicles nearby around the time Hannah went missing, which led him to believe “there might be some foul play, some drug activity around my neighborhood," according to katv.com.

In the days leading up to Hannah being found, her parents shared several posts on social media, urging her to contact them. The family was in direct contact with Jackson County authorities and state police.