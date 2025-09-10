‘No other option’: Trump calls for ‘death penalty’ for Iryna Zarutska's murderer

United States President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, called for a quick trial and death penalty for 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr , the man who brutally stabbed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a commuter train in North Carolina last month. United States President Donald Trump.(File/REUTERS)

Expressing his anger over the tragic incident, Trump called the accused an “animal” and said that he should "only" be awarded the “death penalty”.

“The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a “Quick” (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote in a heavily-worded post on Truth Social.

‘Republicans will deliver law and order’

This is not the first time Trump has reacted to this incident as he sought to attack democrat-run cities for their law and order situation. On Tuesday too, he wrote in a post that Zarutska's “blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail”.

“North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it! Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy?” he wrote before urging people to elect republican candiate Michael Whatley to the United States senate.

Zarutska had left the war-torn Ukraine, where she had been staying in a bomb shelter, to seek a better and safer life in the United States, according to her relatives.

On August 22, Zarutska had boarded a train and sat in front of Brown, who took out a pocket knife and brutally stabbed her without any provocation. The passengers in the train, shook by what they had witnessed, screamed and moved around as Zarutska died. A video of the incident was released and is in wide circulation on social media.

Trump's latest statement comes a day after the US Justice Department charged the accused with a federal crime that could carry the death penalty. US Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to pursue "maximum penalty" against DeCarlos Brown Jr.

"We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence -- he will never again see the light of day as a free man," Bondi said in a statement.