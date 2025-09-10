Murder, robbery, larceny: Inside Decarlos Brown Jr's violent family with brother serving time for horrific slaying

The brother of Decarlos Brown Jr., the career criminal accused of fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail, has revealed that his family has a history of violence, and that Brown is not the only family member to serve time. Jeremiah, who shares a father with Brown, told the New York Post of his brother, “He was on my father’s side. They have a record of being in jail and stuff.” Decarlos Brown Jr. (L) and his brother Stacey Dejon Brown (R)(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office via AP)

History of violence

Brown’s father, Decarlos Sr. and older brother, Stacey Dejon Brown, were both in prison for violent crimes. Stacey is currently serving 27-36 years in prison for a 2014 murder. He, along with another man named Rodderick Derrick, gunned down 65-year-old Robert Heym in Charlotte during a robbery, according to WBTV. In what can be considered a haunting parallel, Stacey took the Charlotte light rail to escape after the shooting.

Read More | Iryna Zarutska murder: US professor recalls being ambushed by masked gunman on train, ‘He watched me begin to cry…’

Jeremiah, 19, revealed he was in elementary school when the murder took place. He remembers seeing his older brother on the news at the time, much like he is seeing Brown now.

Jeremiah also confirmed that his father has been involved in criminal activities in the past. He has prior arrests for breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, larceny and a possession of a weapon on the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus. Decarlos Sr. now lives near the university, but Jeremiah said he has not had much contact with his father.

Jeremiah criticizes the system that allowed Decarlos Brown Jr. to walk free

Jeremiah slammed the system for allowing Brown, a schizophrenic homeless man with a prison record, to go free on cashless bail. “I think they could have pretty much prevented it then,” Jeremiah said, referencing the lax terms that a judge set for Brown when he was released from prison in January.

Read More | Iryna Zarutska's ‘heartbroken’ family breaks silence days after her murder, ‘She came here to find peace and safety…’

“I didn’t even know he had mental problems…You can’t just let him walk free especially because of mental issues,” Jeremiah said. “I think he should suffer the consequences.”

Jeremiah also expressed his sadness for Zarutska and her family. “I hope for the family impacted by the lady on the train,” he said. “I hope they get the support they need.”