‘Very alarming!’: Trump ally brings up Judge Teresa Stokes' relationship amid Decarlos Brown Jr allegations

In the aftermath of the brutal murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes has come under fire for her decision to previously free the killer, repeat offender Decarlos Brown Jr. Trump ally Laura Loomer has now come forward with claims about Stokes’ relationship. Stokes reportedly released Brown, who had a long record of violent crime and mental illness, on a mere 'written promise' to appear in court. Trump ally brings up Judge Teresa Stokes' relationship amid Decarlos Brown Jr allegations (Decarlos Brown/Facebook, jamesfuneralhomelkn.com)

‘Very alarming’

In an X post, Loomer claimed that Stokes is married to a woman. “She’s a lesbian. But, not just any lesbian,” Loomer wrote.

“Teresa Ann Stokes and Ayanna Rosalyn Ballard applied for a marriage license in Ingham County, Michigan, in April of 2019,” Loomer said. “Teresa and Ayanna are a married couple that apparently enjoys working together. In 2021, they were working together at their halfway house fried chicken joint, Wing Heaven Sports Haven, in Lansing, Michigan, and they are both directors of Pinnacle Recovery Group, a nonprofit corporation in Lansing, Michigan.”

She added, “Since the married lesbian couple relocated to North Carolina, Teresa Stokes was appointed as a Mecklenburg County magistrate, and her wife, Ayanna Ballard, is a “health care provider” affiliated with a Charlotte, NC, mental health and addiction clinic that specializes in court-ordered evaluations.”

Loomer noted that Charlotte, North Carolina is located in Mecklenburg County, which is the same jurisdiction that “her magistrate wife presides over.” She added that this “extreme connection” needs to be further scrutinized.

“Did they coordinate in their respective professions?” Loomer questioned. “Perhaps there should be an investigation into these mental health and addiction “court evaluations” overseen by Teresa Stoke’s wife.”

Loomer added, “How convenient for her wife that she is married to a magistrate judge with a soft spot for violent criminals and drug addicts. Very alarming!”

Brown was initially charged with first-degree murder. He is now also facing a federal charge in connection to the murder. US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed that federal prosecutors officially charged Brown with one count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.