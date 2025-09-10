'You can’t just let him walk free’: Decarlos Brown Jr's brother says Iryna Zarutska's murder could have been ‘prevented’

The brother of Decarlos Brown Jr., the career criminal accused of fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail, has criticized the system for allowing the mentally ill career criminal to go free on cashless bail. The 34-year-old ex-con ambushed Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22, as seen in surveillance footage. Decarlos Brown Jr's (L) brother says Iryna Zarutska's (R) murder could have been ‘prevented’ (Decarlos Brown/Facebook, Iryna Zarutska/Instagram)

“I think they could have pretty much prevented it then,” Jeremiah, who shares a father with Brown, told the New York Post, referencing the lax terms that a judge set for Brown when he was released from prison in January.

‘You can’t just let him walk free’

Brown is a schizophrenic homeless man with a prison record. He was arrested several times in the past for violence.

“I didn’t even know he had mental problems…You can’t just let him walk free especially because of mental issues,” Jeremiah said. “I think he should suffer the consequences.”

Jeremiah, 19, said he was shocked to see Brown on the news last month, but admitted that his family has a history of violence. He said he only met Brown “once or twice.”

“He was on my father’s side. They have a record of being in jail and stuff,” said Jeremiah.

Brown’s father, Decarlos Sr. and older brother, Stacey, were both in prison for violent crimes. Stacey is currently in prison for a 2014 murder. Jeremiah revealed he was in elementary school when the murder took place. He remembers seeing his older brother on the news at the time, like he is seeing Brown now.

Jeremiah also confirmed that his father has been involved in criminal activities in the past. Decarlos Sr. has prior arrests for breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, larceny and possession of a weapon on the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus.

Jeremiah said that he feels terrible for Zarutska and her family. “I hope for the family impacted by the lady on the train,” he said. “I hope they get the support they need.”

Brown was initially charged with first-degree murder, but is now also facing a federal charge. Federal prosecutors have officially charged him with one count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.