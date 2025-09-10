Iryna Zarutska's chilling murder: Killer DeCarlos Brown faces death penalty | Key updates

Days after Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, was brutally stabbed to death on a North Carolina commuter train in the US, the Justice Department on Tuesday charged the accused with a federal crime that could carry the death penalty. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks on a fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska aboard a North Carolina train during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2025.(REUTERS)

Authorities said 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was repeatedly stabbed from behind by 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr. last month while riding a light rail train in the southern city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Also Read | ‘Iryna Zarutska did not ask to be a martyr’: New GiveSendGo raising funds to install murals, posters across US

Iryna Zarutska's murder: What we know so far

US attorney general vows 'maximum penalty': US Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed on Tuesday to pursue the "maximum penalty" against DeCarlos Brown Jr. charged with murdering a Ukrainian refugee, as the Trump administration continues touting its tough-on-crime agenda in Democratic-led cities.

“Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” Pam Bondi said in a statement. “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man." Also Read | Iryna Zarutska was not buried in Ukraine after Charlotte stabbing; family's urgent plea revealed

US Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed on Tuesday to pursue the "maximum penalty" against DeCarlos Brown Jr. charged with murdering a Ukrainian refugee, as the Trump administration continues touting its tough-on-crime agenda in Democratic-led cities. “Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” Pam Bondi said in a statement. “We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man." 14 prior criminal arrests: The federal charge comes amid growing questions about why Decarlos Brown Jr. was on the street despite 14 prior criminal arrests before he was accused of pulling out a knife and killing Iryna Zarutska in an apparently random attack captured on video.

Brown has multiple prior convictions, including an armed robbery that led to five years in prison, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday. "This monster should have been locked up, and Iryna should still be alive, but Democrat politicians, liberal judges and weak prosecutors would rather virtue signal than lock up criminals and protect their communities," Leavitt said.

The federal charge comes amid growing questions about why Decarlos Brown Jr. was on the street despite 14 prior criminal arrests before he was accused of pulling out a knife and killing Iryna Zarutska in an apparently random attack captured on video. Brown has multiple prior convictions, including an armed robbery that led to five years in prison, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday. "This monster should have been locked up, and Iryna should still be alive, but Democrat politicians, liberal judges and weak prosecutors would rather virtue signal than lock up criminals and protect their communities," Leavitt said. Mental health issues? Brown also has “a long history” of mental health issues, according to his lawyer in a previous case, the Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported.

Brown also has “a long history” of mental health issues, according to his lawyer in a previous case, the Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported. Trump administration reacts: The case has become the latest flashpoint in the debate over whether cities such as Charlotte are adequately addressing violent crime, mental illness and transit safety. The Trump administration said the killing shows how local leaders, judges and policies in Democratic-led cities are failing to protect their residents from violent crime.

The case has become the latest flashpoint in the debate over whether cities such as Charlotte are adequately addressing violent crime, mental illness and transit safety. The Trump administration said the killing shows how local leaders, judges and policies in Democratic-led cities are failing to protect their residents from violent crime. Brown faces death penalty: Brown is charged with one federal count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, and faces life in prison or the death penalty, the statement said.

Brown is charged with one federal count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, and faces life in prison or the death penalty, the statement said. First degree murder: Mecklenburg County prosecutors have separately charged Brown with first-degree murder.

Mecklenburg County prosecutors have separately charged Brown with first-degree murder. Who was Iryna Zarutska? Zarutska left Ukraine in 2022 following Russia's invasion, and “her blood is on the hands of the Democrats”, US President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Monday. Zarutska had been living in a bomb shelter in Ukraine before coming to the US to escape the war, according to relatives, who described her as determined to build a safer life.

Zarutska left Ukraine in 2022 following Russia's invasion, and “her blood is on the hands of the Democrats”, US President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Monday. Zarutska had been living in a bomb shelter in Ukraine before coming to the US to escape the war, according to relatives, who described her as determined to build a safer life. Chilling video surface: Chilling security CCTV camera footage that went viral shows a man boarding the tramway, sitting behind her, and minutes later stabbing her three times, with no prior interaction. The video released on Friday shows Zarutska entering a light-rail train on August 22 and taking a seat in front of Brown, who was seated behind her. Minutes later, without any apparent interaction, he pulls out a pocketknife, stands and slashes her in the neck, investigators said. Passengers scream and scatter as she collapses.

(With inputs from agencies)