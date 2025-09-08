Donald Trump reacts to Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska murder in North Carolina; ‘They’re evil people’

President Donald Trump expressed his sympathies to Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's family and promised to “confront” the “evil people” in society after watching the horrifying footage of her killing on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump expressed condolences to Iryna Zarutska's family (Bloomberg)

“There are evil people, and we have to confront that. I just give my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed this morning or last night in Charlotte by a madman,” Trump told the media in response to the terrible murder that was reportedly committed by 34-year-old career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr.

“A lunatic just got up and started — it’s right on the tape, not really watchable, because it’s so horrible — but just viciously stabbed. She’s just sitting there. So they’re evil people. We have to be able to handle that. If we don’t handle that, we don’t have a country,” the POTUS added.

Trump blames cashless bail

Trump also vowed to put an end to needless bloodshed, citing the latest mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school that claimed the lives of two children and injured over a dozen others.

“We’re going to get to the end of it. And you know, when you have horrible killings, you have to take horrible actions,” the GOP leader asserted.

Trump blamed violent repeat offenders on cashless bail, saying: “And the actions that we take are nothing — this cashless bail started a wave in our country where a killer kills somebody and is out on the street by the afternoon, in many cases, going out and going again cashless bail.”

Iryna Zarutska's killing caught on camera

In a CCTV footage, Zarutska, 23, is seen getting on the Lynx Bline line shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 22. The footage was made public by the Carlotte Area Transit System (CATS).

In the video, Zarutska is seen scrolling through her phone while wearing her pizzeria outfit.

A man wearing a red hoodie is seen sitting behind her. After about four minutes, the man takes out a knife and starts stabbing Zarutska three times, at least once in the neck.

According to criminal filings, officers discovered Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., 34, on the outbound platform sporting clothes that fit the suspect's description. He was arrested after obtaining medical attention for a cut on his right hand, as per the authorities.

The Mecklenburg County arrest warrant charges him with first-degree murder.