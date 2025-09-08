Trump's reaction to Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's murder sparks outrage: 'Where were the Marines…?'

President Donald Trump has triggered outrage with his reaction to the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. on a Charlotte light rail train. Zarutska was murdered on the train at a North Carolina train station shortly after she fled her war-torn home for a safer life in the United States. Trump's reaction to Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's murder sparks outrage (Iryna Zarutska/Instagram, photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

During an appearance in Maryland on Saturday, September 7, Trump was asked to comment on the incident. "Horrible...I'll know all about it by tomorrow morning,” he said, as seen in a video surfacing on X.

An X user shared the video, writing, “GOOD. The President of the United States should know about what happened. It is a sign of our MAJOR urban decay and culture of crime propped up by the left. Don't let the story be forgotten.”

‘Where were the Marines to protect her?’

Netizens expressed their shock at the fact that Trump got to know about the incident only now, even though it happened long back on August 22.

“President Donald Trump “ just heard “ about Мurder of Iryna Zarutska on the train, that’s how quiet the mainstream media is keeping it since it was a white woman and a black man who did it named Decarlos Brown Jr. Charlotte, North Carolina failed this Ukrainian refugee,” one user wrote. “In Charlotte, 34yo homeless ex-con Decarlos Brown Jr brutally stabbed 23yo Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on Aug 22. Shockingly, Trump learns about it only today. Where were the Marines to protect her? And where’s Melania when justice for women is needed?” another user wrote. Another said, “If Iryna Zarutska were jewish, Trump would call for the National guard and demand more antisemitism laws get passed through congress. But we get a "monitoring the situation" from Trump because she was White.”

Shocking video

Surveillance footage of the moments before and after the attack has been released by the Charlotte Area Transit System or CATS. The video shows Zarutska boarding the train in her pizzeria uniform at 9:46 pm. She sat down and began looking at her phone, with Brown sitting behind her. Brown whipped out a folding knife just four minutes later and lunged forward, while Zarutska was unaware of the danger behind her. He stabbed her three times, at least once in the neck, according to police.

The video, however, has been edited to remove the exact moment Zarutska was stabbed.