DeCarlos Brown Jr criminal record: Massive revelations about Iryna Zarutska murder suspect; 'was arrested...'

DeCarlos Brown Jr, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, inside a light-rail railway coach in Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced. If convicted for the murder of 23-year-old Zarutska, he could face the death penalty. DeCarlos Brown Jr, the suspect in Iryna Zarutska's murder.(X)

Although the incident took place on August 22, over the last two days, CCTV videos of the transit have emerged, which show the moment Brown emerges from behind Zarutska and slits her throat with a pocket knife. Brown Jr was seated behind Zarutska, and there was no interaction between them.

Investigators say Zarutska had boarded the light-rail train that afternoon, taking a seat in front of Brown. Within minutes, DeCarlos Brown Jr produced a small pocketknife, stood up suddenly, and slashed her in the neck without warning. Shocked passengers screamed and rushed to the exits as Zarutska collapsed to the floor.

DeCarlos Brown Jr Criminal Records

Now, Brown’s long criminal history is drawing sharp scrutiny. Court records reveal he has cycled through the criminal justice system for more than a decade, facing a string of charges ranging from robbery to domestic violence incidents. He previously served five years in Mecklenburg County for robbery with a dangerous weapon, before being released in 2020.

In addition to violent felonies, Brown had a record of erratic behavior linked to mental health struggles. Earlier this year, he was arrested for repeatedly misusing 911 calls from a hospital, claiming that people were trying to control his body. A judge released him without bail. His mother told local media she had sought an involuntary psychiatric commitment after he became violent at home. Doctors later diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

His documented record includes: a juvenile arrest in 2007, felony larceny in 2011, armed robbery and threats in 2013-2014, multiple domestic disturbance arrests between 2021 and 2022, misuse of 911 in January 2025, and finally, the August 22 murder charge.