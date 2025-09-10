Iryna Zarutska case update: Decarlos Brown Jr will never see ‘light of the day’; Judge Teresa Stokes under fire

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's murder case took a massive turn on Tuesday. The Justice Department announced murder charges against the suspect, DeCarlos Brown Jr. Zarutska was stabbed in a Charlotte commuter train last month. The suspect now could face the death penalty. Authorities further revealed that Brown Jr had a long history with the criminal justice system. Karoline Leavitt speaks alongside a photo of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was allegedly killed by Decarlos Brown Jr. (R),(AFP)

Prosecutors in North Carolina charged him with first-degree murder, while federal officials filed a separate count of causing death on a mass transportation system.

The killing, captured on surveillance video, unfolded within minutes of Zarutska boarding the train. She sat in front of Brown, investigators said, when he suddenly pulled a pocketknife and slashed her throat without provocation. Fellow passengers screamed and rushed away as Zarutska collapsed.

Family members described Zarutska, who fled Ukraine to escape the war, as determined to build a new life in the US. A GoFundMe post shared by relatives called her death “an unimaginable loss.”

Brown’s criminal history stretches back more than a decade, with 14 prior cases in Mecklenburg County, including a five-year sentence for armed robbery. Earlier this year, he was arrested for repeatedly calling 911 from a hospital with delusional claims, but a judge released him without bail. His mother later sought an involuntary psychiatric commitment after he became violent at home; doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

DeCarlos Brown Jr will never ‘see the light of day’

The attack has fueled sharp criticism of local justice policies. Attorney General Pam Bondi called Zarutska’s death “a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people.”

“I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable crime, and he will never again see the light of day as a free man,” Bondi wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

North Carolina law allows the death penalty for first-degree murder, but the state has not carried out an execution since 2006 due to ongoing legal challenges over lethal injection protocols and medical involvement.

Judge Teresa Stokes faces flak

Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes of Mecklenburg County is now facing flak. It was revealed that she presided over a previous case involving DeCarlos Brown Jr. She allegedly allowed him to be released after he signed a written promise to appear at his next hearing.

Republican members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation on Tuesday called for her removal.