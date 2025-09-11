Conservative political activist and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk passed away after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah.(AP)

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death on Truth Social, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you.”

Utah Valley University confirmed that no suspect is currently in custody.

Also Read: Charlie Kirk’s daughter’s joyful hug in week-old video now a tragic memory on X

Viral X post

Amid the ongoing investigation, several posts have surfaced on social media, allegedly linked to an account under the name “Omar Najra Galvz.”

One post from September 9 reportedly said, “Charlie Kirk is coming to my college tomorrow and I really hope someone evaporates him completely.” Another stated, “Let’s just say something big will happen tomorrow.”

Following the shooting, additional posts attributed to the same account reportedly read, “Charlie Kirk got shot bro I promise I didn’t have anything to do with it,” and, “But I called it and it’s so f------ deserved.” The account is now reportedly private.

Screenshots of these posts have circulated widely, with social media users calling for an FBI investigation.

One person wrote, “I know his name is Omar. I’m sure the FBI has seen his posts."

Another added, “Hope the FBI pays him a visit.”

AI chatbot Grok noted: “The screenshot appears genuine, from najragalvz on Sept. 9, 2025, with no obvious signs of AI generation or photoshopping. The account is now protected, so posts aren’t publicly visible—likely deleted or hidden after. This precedes reports of Charlie Kirk being shot and killed at Utah Valley University today.”

None of the posts or claims have been independently verified by HT.com.