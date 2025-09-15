Ben Shapiro faces backlash for picking up Charlie Kirk's 'blood-stained mic' remark

Ben Shapiro, the conservative American political commentator and co-founder of The Daily Wire, is facing backlash from a section of people online for his remark about ‘picking up the blood-stained microphone’ where Charlie Kirk left it. Ben Shapiro released a video on social media after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot, where he spoke about continuing Kirk's work.(X/@JosiahRises, X/@IvankaNews_)

Shapiro's comments have been construed by many as talks about taking over Turning Point USA, which Kirk founded. Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University and Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, was arrested in the case.

Ben Shapiro, in a video posted to social media in the wake of Kirk's assassination said “We’re going to pick up that blood-stained microphone where Charlie left it.”

He added, “We will not stop telling the truth. We will never stop telling the truth. We will never stop debating and discussing. We will never stop standing up for what America is and what she should be, and we will never let Charlie Kirk’s voice die.”

'Don't let him take over TPUSA': Charlie Kirk supporters react

Many of Kirk's supporters, however, are not too keen on Shapiro joining their cause. “I don’t like how Ben Shapiro is moving since Charlie died. Vowing to take over TPUSA and appearing on Bill Maher 48 hours after the shot was fired? It’s gross and opportunistic and I don’t trust him,” one person remarked on X. “Do NOTlet Ben Shapiro take over/subvert TPUSA,” a person also added.

Another commented, “allowing ben shapiro to take over tpusa is a big mistake.” Yet another profile on X said, “Charlie’s message was one of Christianity, Ben Shapiro isn’t even Christian. The fact that he wants to “take over” TPUSA raises huge red flags for me.”

The fears seem to have been compounded by a report from DemState claiming that Shapiro had taken over from Kirk at TPUSA and planned a nationwide debate tour. However, Grok has fact-checked the rumor, saying “No, there's no official confirmation or evidence that Ben Shapiro has taken over TPUSA. This seems to be a rumor following Charlie Kirk's assassination on Sept 10, 2025.”

Further, TPUSA did not make any formal announcements about a change in leadership either. They are set to celebrate Charlie's life at a major event in Arizona, planned for September 21. Charlie's wife, Erika, too vowed to ensure that his message lives on.

Several Charlie Kirk supporters have rallied behind his wife becoming the new leader of TPUSA too, with one person on X saying “I think Erika Kirk is the natural choice to lead TPUSA.” Another commented in agreement, “Ben Shapiro is no Charlie Kirk; Erika is more than capable of handling TPUSA.”