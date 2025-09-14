Tyler Robinson partner Lance Twiggs' first reaction upon learning Charlie Kirk's shooting revealed

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Sunday that Tyler Robinson, the man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk, was romantically involved with a transgender person. Tyler Robinson's possible motive for the attack on Charlie Kirk had not been made immediately clear to the public by investigators. (X/@LucasSa56947288 and X/@robsmithonline)

During an interview on CNN's State of the Union, Cox said that Robinson, who is anticipated to be charged with the far-right activist's murder last week, stayed with his transgender partner Lance Twiggs.

Spencer Cox opens up about Charlie Kirk's shooter probe

According to Cox, investigators are looking into whether Robinson's partnership was a motive for the shooting.

“I can say that... this partner has been incredibly cooperative,” Cox informed anchor Dana Bash. “Had no idea this was happening and is working with investigators right now.”

Lance Twiggs' first reaction revealed

In another appearance with NBC's Meet the Press, Cox claimed Robinson's roommate was “shocked” to learn of Kirk's shooting.

“The suspect has not been cooperating so far and so we’re getting all of this information from family members,” Cox stated.

While the governor stated that he wanted to be “careful” about determining the suspect's motive, Bash pointed out that he had earlier claimed Robinson was “deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.”

“That information comes from the people around him — his family and friends. That’s how we got the information,” Cox stated, while immediately adding, “Again, there’s so much more that we’re learning and so much more that we will learn.”

Earlier in the inquiry, law enforcement authorities advised the public not to leap to conclusions following the report of The Wall Street Journal's Thursday story regarding "transgender ideology" etched on cartridges found at the site.

However, no more information was offered, and no proof was shown. Following that report, the newspaper published another, noting that some authorities are warning against reading too much into the initial bulletin.