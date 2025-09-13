Who is Ernest Heinz? ‘The Sopranos’ actor arrested for shooting woman in New Jersey road rage incident

Ernest Wesley Heinz, The Sopranos actor, was detained by New Jersey police on Thursday after a road rage incident in which he reportedly shot a woman in the face, causing Stockton University to go into lockdown. Who is Ernest Wesley Heinz faces charges of possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an illegal purpose, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a firearm.(Galloway Township Police Department)

Heinz, 46, of Port Republic, is accused of firing a revolver when his automobile and a woman's car were parked at a red light on W. Jimmie Leeds Road close to Redwood Avenue at 12:52 pm, according to Galloway Township police. He has been charged with attempted homicide.

Charges against Ernest Wesley Heinz

The charges against him also included possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an illegal purpose, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the police, Heinz's car cut off Maritza Arias-Galva, who had indicated to merge. He allegedly fired a single shot, shouted at her, and warned to kill her.

Arias-Galva was shot in the upper nose, as per officials. She was hurt, but she was still aware and could talk to the cops when they arrived there. She is presently recuperating from non-life-threatening injuries, officials stated.

Stockton University was placed under lockdown

Following the shooting, Heinz ran north down Vera King Ferris Drive, which passes through the campus of Stockton University. This prompted the university to issue a shelter-in-place order, which lasted for about three hours as police combed the campus.

“I recognize how unsettling it can be to receive an alert like that, and I want to commend you for your patience, understanding, and commitment to following the guidance provided,” Stockton University President Joe Bertolino stated in a statement.

Here is how police arrested Ernest Wesley Heinz

Arias-Galva assisted police track down the perpetrator, according to investigators, by describing her attacker as a white male with blonde hair with a ponytail and a white Honda SUV.

Later on Thursday, Heinz was discovered in a residence in the Blue Herron Pines Development.

Heinz will appear in court for a detention hearing next week while being incarcerated at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.