Is Joe Pantoliano fleeing to Portugal with family? Sopranos star says ‘world is on fire’ amid Trump's presidency

Joe Pantoliano, a former cast member of “Sopranos,” is the most recent star to consider relocating overseas following President Donald Trump's return to the White House. The actor said he finds it hard to concentrate on his work when he watches the news about the present administration. Joe Pantoliano revealed that he recently came back from Portugal with his wife, Nancy Sheppard, and that they are considering moving there.(Getty Images via AFP)

In the “Tucci in Italy” premiere, he told Page Six: “I’m so uncomfortable with the nature of what’s happening in our country, and I just want to run for the hills.”

Moving further, he clarified that It's difficult for him to consider people's “bulls–t like making a TV show”. He added that he finds it difficult to focus since “the world is on fire.”

Pantoliano opens up about Portugal visit with family

Pantoliano revealed that he recently came back from Portugal with his wife, Nancy Sheppard, and that they are considering moving there.

Expressing concerns over the recent 18-hour power outage that struck Spain and Portugal last month, he said, “We really love it there.”

Claiming that Portugal had “a cyberattack”, he went on to claim that “and I think that’s just a rehearsal for what will happen here.”

He further revealed why he keeps “a lot of cash at home,” adding that “not a lot but enough to get me going for a couple of weeks.”

If he decided to relocate to Europe, Pantoliano would join an increasing number of celebrities who have left the US after the election.

Also Read: Rosie O'Donnell apologizes to Ireland PM just months after fleeing to Island nation from US; Here's what went wrong

Ellen DeGeneres. Rosie O'Donnell leave US

Following Trump's return to power, Ellen DeGeneres and her spouse, Portia de Rossi, shifted to the UK and started residing in the rural areas of the nation.

While the couple bought their house in the UK before the 2024 presidential election, Trump's win is said to have solidified their determination to “get the hell out” of America.

Later, Rosie O'Donnell decided to relocate to Ireland after being harassed at a supermarket when she was with her youngest kid, Clay.

Taking to TikTok in March, O'Donnell wrote, “I feel healthier [and] I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country.”

Stressing that Clay is fine, she revealed the pain of leaving her own country. “It’s not easy to move to another country and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”