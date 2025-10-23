Celeste Rivas case update: Has D4vd been cleared? Expert explains why cops have not made arrests yet

It has been over a month since Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found in the trunk of D4vd's car, and the police are yet to make any arrests. The body of Rivas, who had gone missing in 2024, was found in the singer's Tesla on September 8. The gruesome discovery was made after people at the towing yard complained of a bad smell coming from the car. The car had been taken from Hollywood Hills to the impound lot, and it later emerged that D4vd was staying at an accommodation in the area. A Hollywood Hills house D4vd was staying at was reportedly searched by the cops. (X/@TrueCrimeUpdat)

Cops visited D4vd's Hollywood Hills home and collected evidence. The singer moved out of the place soon after. Now, an expert has explained why authorities have likely not made any arrests in the Celeste Rivas case yet.

Why no arrests in Celeste Rivas case? Expert explains

Notably, officials have not been able to determine a cause of death in Rivas case, and authorities have noted it could take a ‘few months’ to understand what happened to her. Legal expert Chad D. Cummings, speaking to The Mirror US, explained why cops are yet to make arrests in the case either.

“Police now have multi-angle surveillance footage, but they are playing the long game,” he told the publication. Notably, cops have seized surveillance footage from all cameras at D4vd's Hollywood Hills home.

He added that the footage from these cameras is likely ‘time-stamped, motion-activated, and stored offsite.’ As per the expert, investigators are now likely to use the footage to ‘map every entry and exit’ at D4vd's home.

Has D4vd been cleared?

D4vd or David Anthony Burke is not an official suspect yet, so there is no question of him being cleared in the investigation. As per Cummings, the singer has been ;eft ‘exposed’ to media attention over a lack of answers, after he was not named a suspect in the ongoing probe.

“He has no protection. He is a cooperating civilian surrounded by sealed evidence, federal risk, and a body in his car,” the expert told Mirror US.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department told People Magazine that investigators did not know for sure if there was any criminal culpability in Celeste Rivas' death, beyond the fact that they concealed her body.