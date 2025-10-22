An unconfirmed report surfacing on social media has claimed that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a rumor that D4vd mixed Celeste Rivas Hernandez’ blood in red paint for his bloody shirt merchandise that was being sold on his website. Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl, was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to the singer. D4vd mixed Celeste Rivas' blood in red paint for his bloody shirt merchandise? Truth behind viral claim (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

“UPDATE: Unconfirmed report going around that the LAPD is investigating a rumor that D4vd mixed Celeste Rivas blood in red paint for his bloody shirt tour merchandise,” an X post reads. “LAPD allegedly contacted fans who purchased the bloody shirts to test the merchandise for forensic evidence”.

The X user who wrote the post added in the comment section, “Seems very far fetched to me but this rumor is circulating around the internet right now so figured I would report it to keep everyone in the know who are interested about this case”.

Here's the truth

The claim simply appears to be a rumor, and remains unconfirmed. No credible news outlets have reported such an update, and neither has there been any statement from investigators and other authorities.

Recently, however, D4vd removed the bloody shirt merchandise from his website amid the investigation into Hernandez’s death, according to TMZ. The singer was selling white button-down shirts splattered with fake blood for $35 on his official website, before it was removed.

Hernandez’s body was found on September 8 in the trunk of a Tesla sedan in a Hollywood Hills impound lot. The car is registered to D4vd, 20, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, according to the New York Post.

D4vd has not shared any statement yet. It remains unclear where exactly he is now, but a spokesperson for the singer previously told NBC 4 that he has been “cooperating with authorities.”