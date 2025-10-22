Rumors surfacing on social media have claimed that D4vd has been arrested for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. A photo of the singer being referred to as his “official mugshot” has also surfaced. D4vd arrested for Celeste Rivas' murder? Here's the truth as 'mugshot' surfaces(d4vddd/Instagram)

The 15-year-old girl’s mutilated body was found on September 8 in the trunk of a Tesla sedan in a Hollywood Hills impound lot. The car is registered to D4vd, 20, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, according to the New York Post.

A mugshot-like photo of D4vd is being shared on X, with the caption, “American Singer D4vd has Officially been ARRESTED by Los Angeles Police Department for Alleged Mur*der of 15 year old Celeste Rivas. Official Mugshot Released. Via LAPD.”

Truth behind the claim

The unconfirmed claim simply appears to be a rumor. No credible news outlets have reported such an update, and neither has there been any statement from investigators and other authorities.

According to a community note under the post, the image being circulated as D4vd’s mugshot was actually taken at the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Show which the singer attended. The note reads, “This image is edited, the original image was taken at the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Show which d4vd attended. It has not been confirmed yet that police have arrested him.”

After Hernandez’s remains were found, police reportedly found various connections between her and D4vd. In fact, authorities even raided the home D4vd had been living in. However, he has not been publicly named as a murder suspect.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death. As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,” the LAPD previously said in a statement. “RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family.”

D4vd has not shared any statement yet. It remains unclear where exactly he is now, but a spokesperson for the singer previously told NBC 4 that he has been “cooperating with authorities.”