Is D4vd a suspect? PI reveals massive clue about Tesla in Celeste Rivas death case

A potentially break might have come in the Celeste Rivas case. A private investigator hired by the landlord of the Hollywood Hills residence where D4vd stayed has revealed a hint in the Celeste Rivas Hernandez case. The body of Rivas was found in a Tesla registered to the singer. The Tesla where Celeste Rivas' body was found was towed from Hollywood Hills, where D4vd was staying at a residence. (X@FearedBuck)

While the car was at a towing lot when the gruesome discovery was made, it was taken from Hollywood Hills and moved there. D4vd was staying at a residence there, and cops visited to collect evidence. The singer soon moved out of the place, but his former landlord, Mladen Trifunovic, decided to hire private investigator, Steve Fischer, after reported disgruntlement at the LAPD's delay in providing an update on the case.

The PI appeared in an October 17 interview on Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber, which he posted on his X profile. There, he shared what he had found in the course of the investigation.

PI's findings in Celeste Rivas' case

The investigator explained that he'd not found any evidence of anything incriminating taking place in the residence where D4vd used to stay, but claimed to have collected other evidence that ‘helps the timeline’.

Revealing that he had surveillance footage from neighboring houses showing the Tesla being moved, the PI added that there was now a better understanding of when the car arrived at the parking spot from where it was towed. He further revealed that he knew who transported the Tesla to the impound lot, but said he could not discuss the topic at length.

However, the PI said he had ‘no evidence’ of a body being moved before or after. He added that when ‘it was moved to that position’ it was like that already, noting by the ‘caked on dirt’ that the car had not been used for a very long time. Notably, the car had not been reported stolen either.

Fischer further estimated that the Tesla had been impounded in late July, noting that D4vd's Withered World Tour started ‘immediately’ after. The singer's tour began on August 5, and was canceled in September following the discovery of Rivas' body in his car.

The PI went on to make one more significant observation. While sharing he didn't have insight into how Rivas died, Fischer said he believed 'things changed' around January or February this year.

“…there are some things that, and I'm talking physical evidence that was at that house, ...there could have been greater plans as far as getting rid of her. And it's scary sadistic stuff,” Fischer said in the interview. He speculated that Rivas might have died of a drug overdose and a ‘bad decision’ may have been made to not ‘expose a potential relationship’ between the two. He added that D4vd might have tried to get someone to dump the car but they didn't do it, leaving it in the impound lot where Rivas' body was eventually discovered.

Notably, the LAPD told Complex in a statement that there was no reason to believe there was any foul play involved in Rivas' death.

Is D4vd a suspect?

The LAPD have still not determined Rivas' cause of death, so there is no suspect list. D4vd is not a suspect and his team earlier shared that the singer has been cooperating with the investigation.