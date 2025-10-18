Is D4vd guilty? Cops make major move, seize security footage in Celeste Rivas death case; details here

Police have now seized footage from security cameras at D4vd's home, as the investigation into Celeste Rivas' death continues, The US Mirror reported. Celeste Rivas was found in D4vd's Tesla which was not reported stolen.(X and Riverside County Sheriff's Office)

The body of Rivas, an underage girl, was found in a car registered to the singer in Los Angeles, in September. The car had reportedly been towed from the Hollywood Hills area, where D4vd was staying at a rented accommodation – which he left after Rivas' body was discovered. Following this, police reportedly visited the Hollywood Hills address, where they collected evidence.

A legal expert speaking to The US Mirror detailed what investigators might be looking for in the footage.

What cops might be looking for in footage

When cops went to D4vd's Hollywood Hills home, they obtained security camera footage, while executing the search warrant, the landlord revealed, as per the publication.

Legal expert Brian Pakett shared that the footage could prove ‘pivotal’ depending on what it made known about Rivas' movements and state of mind prior to her disappearance. “If it helps establish a timeline or shows who she was last seen with, prosecutors and defense attorneys alike will rely on it to test theories about her final hours,” the US Mirror reported him say.

Apart from security footage, cops also seized items like computers and other electronics. Pakett detailed that investigators, when they take such items, are usually looking for communications, data pertaining to location, or any other digital evidence that can be used to link a person to the victim or the scene of crime, as per the publication. “These items frequently hold critical metadata such as timestamps, messages,” he explained, adding that there are also often deleted files which can be restored and can help corroborate or contradict statements made by witnesses.

The legal expert also shared why there is a delay in authorities declaring cause of death. Notably, until they declare that, the case cannot be treated as a homicide. However, LAPD had hinted to Complex, in a statement, that foul play might not even be involved in Rivas' death.

Nonetheless, addressing the delays about an update from the authorities, Pakett told the publication that ‘given the condition’ in which the body was found, it might be tough determining the exact cause of death. As per the medical examiner's office, Celeste Rivas' cause of death has been ‘deferred’.

The legal expert, offering some hope, told Mirror “forensic pathologists can still extract vital information from bone trauma, tissue residue, toxicology reports, and environmental factors to narrow down possibilities.”

Is D4vd guilty?

No, D4vd has not been found guilty yet, or named a suspect in the investigation. However, he's been in focus because the car was registered to him and the Tesla wasn't reported stolen either.

His team, in an earlier statement, communicated that the singer was cooperating with the investigation. Pakett, meanwhile, noted that partial evidence could also shape the direction of the investigation. He said that an arrest would be possible even without a clear established cause of death.

“Prosecutors can bring charges if sufficient circumstantial or forensic evidence connects a suspect to the crime. While a confirmed cause of death strengthens a homicide case, it is not an absolute requirement—especially when other physical or digital evidence indicates foul play,” the legal expert added.

While cops haven't fully turned their attention to D4vd in the matter, the singer has reportedly retained the services of one Blair Berk – a criminal defense attorney who's represented high-profile individuals like Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, singers Kanye West and Britney Spears, and veteran actor Mel Gibson, as per LA Magazine.