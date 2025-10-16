Is D4vd guilty? Landlord of Hollywood Hills house hires private investigator to probe Celeste Rivas' death

Singer D4vd will now have to deal with a private investigator seeking to get to the bottom of what happened with Celeste Rivas at the Hollywood Hills residence, which he recently vacated. The landlord of his former place of stay in Los Angeles, has hired a private eye to get to the bottom of things, given that the police have not given any answers to date, TMZ reported. D4vd vacated the house after Rivas' body was discovered. D4vd is reportedly cooperating with authorities in the matter. (Instagram/ d4vddd)

The body of Rivas was found in a car registered to D4vd in a LA towing lot on September 8. The vehicle, which had not been reported stolen, was said to have been towed from the Hollywood Hills area itself. Following the discovery of the body, cops also conducted their searches at D4vd's Hollywood Hills place and reportedly collected bags of evidence.

However, no cause of death has been determined in Celeste Rivas case yet, after authorities reportedly noted that her body was in a state of decomposition. She had gone missing in 2024, and the body was found a day after her 15th birthday.

What D4vd's ex-landlord said about hiring PI

Mladen Trifunovic, who owns the home D4vd was renting, said that a PI was now involved the matter. “Our private investigator’s work is still ongoing, and I don’t have any findings to share at this time. It’s still early in the process, and I want to respect both the LAPD’s investigation and the memory of the victim,” he told the publication.

Sources told TMZ that cops had reportedly been looking for blood evidence when they searched the Hollywood Hills residence.

Is D4vd guilty?

While D4vd's former landlord has hired a detective to find out what happened to Rivas, the singer has not been named a suspect by authorities. In fact, Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that a suspect list would be made only when there was enough evidence, and also hinted to Complex that there might be no foul play involved at all in Rivas' killing. Hence, there is nothing to determine D4vd's guilt in this case.

The singer was cooperating with the investigation, his team had shared earlier in the case, and D4vd scrapped his show to return to LA after Rivas' body had been found.