Did Nancy Guthrie's disappearance have cartel ties? Ex-lieutenant explains why ‘it is a possibility’

“I have responded to plenty of home invasions in my career, and there have been houses that have been hit, basically the wrong house, the wrong people would live there, where they recently moved in, and whoever was living there before had issues with whoever may have done the home invasion or had it, you know, taken care of. In this instance, if they've lived there for a long time, probably not a cartel-related home invasion, but it doesn't mean it's not. Like I said, Tucson's pretty notorious for their home invasions,” the ex-lieutenant added.

When a Fox News reporter asked the former lieutenant if “a cartel hit on the wrong address” may be a possibility in Nancy’s case, he replied, “It is a possibility. I think it'd be more far-fetched.”

A former Pima County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant has said that it is possible that Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance had possible cartel ties. Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz shared a video on X, where the former lieutenant shared his insight into the case.

He further said, “We have them because of our border, and it does happen, and on occasion the wrong homes are hit.”

Latest update on the case The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has revealed that no suspects have been identified in the case, even as 'Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing after the ransom deadline has passed. “Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to Nancy Guthrie,” the department wrote on X.

The deadline to pay the ransom in return for Nancy’s safe return has passed. The alleged ransom note for Nancy had listed a deadline of Monday at 5 pm Arizona time, or 7 pm Eastern, to pay the money in cryptocurrency. A previous deadline set on Thursday has already expired.

Savannah urged the public to help her in a new video posted to Instagram on Monday afternoon, admitting that the family is “at an hour of desperation.’’ “We believe our mom is still out there,” she said. “She was taken, and we don’t know where.”

Savannah requested anyone across the country to report anything suspicious that they believe may be connected to her mother’s disappearance.