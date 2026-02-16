How many people were detained during search for Nancy Guthrie? What we know amid ongoing investigation

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, at least five people were detained and eventually released. It is important to note that these individuals were detained, and not arrested, in connection to the case. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies process evidence from a late-model, gray Range Rover as they investigate the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, at a Culver’s in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

One person was detained and his gray Range Rover was seized during a late-night operation near Nancy’s home on Friday, as three people were simultaneously taken into custody. This came after investigators zeroed in on the SUV in a Culver’s parking lot in the Catalina Foothills, just two miles from Nancy’s home, according to KGUN9.

The driver, who was taken in for questioning, was later released, per the New York Post. Two men, as well as one of their mothers, were also taken into custody by a SWAT team acting on a tip. They were released after interviews.

Previously, a man named Carlos Palazuelos was detained by police for questioning in connection to the case. Carlos was released shortly after being detained.

Carlos was reportedly detained during a traffic stop. Police even executed a search warrant at his home.

All of these people were detained after surveillance videos and photos were released by authorities. The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has told Fox News that no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Latest update on the case The FBI has collected a black glove that investigators believe could be tied to Nancy’s disappearance. The New York Post found three additional discarded gloves Sunday afternoon in Catalina Foothills, roughly two miles from the Tucson home of Nancy. However, it is unknown if any of these three abandoned gloves are connected to the crime.

Investigators said that they have found DNA on a glove that appears to match one a suspect was seen wearing in doorbell camera footage taken the night Nancy went missing, according to the BBC. The FBI said that the glove was found by investigators from a field near the side of the road about two miles from Nancy’s home. The agency has received preliminary DNA test results on the glove and is still waiting for "quality control and official confirmation" before entering an "unknown male profile" into its database, it said.