Prashant Bhushan, Neha Bora among 160 detained on Day 2 of anti-CEC stir; Yogendra Yadav calls march on October 4

Police said no permission had been granted for any protest on October 3, and that “no prior intimation” of any such stir was received by the cops. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 also remained in force in the New Delhi district for a second consecutive day, with cops saying this was to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement.

A day after over 1,000 protesters were detained, several lawyers, activists and students gathered at the protest site as the agitation continued for a second day. AISA had issued a call for people to join the protest at 1 pm on Saturday. Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav has called for a citizen's march again on Sunday, October 4.

What actions are planned if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign according to protest organizers?

What actions are planned if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign according to protest organizers?

How did the Delhi Police respond to the protests at Jantar Mantar?

How did the Delhi Police respond to the protests at Jantar Mantar?

What were the reasons cited for the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

What were the reasons cited for the protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Student activists from AISA and other organisations returned to Jantar Mantar on Saturday, and protesters initially gathered on the Ashoka Road at 1 pm. The route to the backside of the protest site was sealed, with multiple layers of barricades and hundreds of security personnel deployed across the area.

Nearly two hours after the scheduled time of the protest, AISA national president Neha Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj began leading the march amid heavy security presence in and around Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police made announcements and attempted to disperse the crowd, eventually detaining several protesters. “Nearly 160 people were detained and were taken to different police stations,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.

Within 15 minutes of the starting of the march, which began at Vithal Bhai Patel House around 3 pm, the police began detaining people, AISA member and former JNUSU president N Sai Balaji told HT. Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav and Anjali Bhardwaj were taken to the Badarpur Police Station along with several others.

Also Read | HT exclusive: Delhi Police register 3 cases over Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Yogendra Yadav calls for citizen's march; advocates Sibal, Bhushan back anti-CEC protest Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav called for a citizen's march on October 4, saying it was to protest against alleged “police brutality”. He urged people to “rise against anti-women SIR” and “rise against Delhi Police”. He also said the protest was against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Yadav said the protest would begin at 3 pm from India Gate, and protesters would march to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier today, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan backed the anti-CEC stir as they joined AISA president Neha Bora and marched towards the Jantar Mantar. After being detained, Bhushan, in a video, said “police cannot silence the voice of the people.”

“On 3 October, lawyers and activists peacefully marching towards Jantar Mantar were taken into custody by the police. The more the repression, the more voices will take to the streets,” Bhushan said in the video, posted by Yadav on X.