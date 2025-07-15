This photo is of a giant ‘2 pound hairball doctors extracted from stomach of a 24 year old woman’

Did you know trichophagia is a rare psychological disorder characterised by compulsive hair-eating? Back in 2024, it was reported that surgeons in Ecuador removed a large hairball (trichobezoar) from a young woman's stomach, highlighting the rare condition of trichophagia, where people eat their own hair. A Gizmodo.com report dated July 19, 2024, about the woman's hairball removal is quite fascinating. Also read | This CT scan belongs to ‘a 73 year old woman in whom doctors discovered a 30 year old calcified fetus’ aka stone baby The hairy bezoar extracted from the woman’s stomach. (Pic courtesy: Freepik and Gizmodo.com/ Verdi Cevallos Balda General Hospital)

More about the bizarre and rare medical case

The hairball weighed approximately 2 pounds (around 900 grams). The giant hairy mass inside the 24-year-old woman reportedly caused her intense stomach pain, frequent vomiting, and increasing difficulty ingesting food and liquids. It was removed over the course of 45 minutes, per the report. The hairball had reportedly gotten so massive over time that it could be felt from the outside.

Doctors at Verdi Cevallos Balda General Hospital in Ecuador detailed the hair-raising tale. According to their report, the hair had become lodged in the woman’s stomach for at least two years, and by the time they saw her, she had experienced significant weight loss from not eating.

The medical condition

The case highlights the importance of addressing underlying psychological issues and seeking medical attention if symptoms persist. The condition, known as trichophagia, involves eating one's own hair, which can accumulate in the stomach and form a bezoar.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, trichotillomania is a mental health condition where you compulsively pull out your own hair. It often has severe negative effects on your mental health and well-being when it happens in your adolescent, teen and adult years.

This condition is treatable. However, it can lead to the formation of trichobezoars, which can cause serious health issues if left untreated. Per Cleveland Clinic, the condition is relatively uncommon as studies estimate it affects 0.5 to 3.4 percent of adults at some point in their lifetime.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.