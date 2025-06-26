This CT scan belongs to ‘a 73 year old woman in whom doctors discovered a 30 year old calcified fetus’ aka stone baby

Have you heard of the rare medical phenomenon known as a lithopedion, where a fetus dies in the womb and becomes calcified over time? On June 25, X account Non Aesthetic Things, which has 4.8 million followers on the platform, shared a 'CT scan of a calcified fetus' and said that it had been present for approximately 30 years. Also read | Rare disease: Causes, signs and symptoms, treatment, who should get tested Ever heard of a calcified fetus? This is what it could look like. (X/ Non Aesthetic Things)

Non Aesthetic Things' tweet alongside the CT scan read, “This CT scan belongs to a 73-year-old woman in whom doctors discovered a 30-year-old calcified fetus.” The presence of a calcified fetus for 30 years is a rare and fascinating phenomenon that can provide valuable insights for medical professionals. Unsurprisingly, social media reactions to the rare medical case was a mix of shock, fascination, and curiosity.

Social media reacts to ‘stone baby’

Reacting to Non Aesthetic Things tweet, an X user asked, “Really?? Fake?? Is it possible for a 73-year-old woman, who has never had a medical service, including a CT scan, to realise she had a calcified fetus in her? Impossible!!!” Someone also tweeted, “How did she carry that fetus for so long… didn't she feel discomfort?”

Another person responded with: “Context: CT scan shows the moment doctors found a ‘stone baby’ inside the womb of a 73-year-old woman from Algeria. The stone baby, also known as a lithopedion, is created when a pregnancy forms in the abdomen rather than in the uterus. When the pregnancy fails, the body lacks a mechanism to naturally expel it. Consequently, the body undergoes a process of calcification, essentially turning the fetus into a 'stone,' utilising the immune process designed to protect against any foreign objects detected in a person's system.”

Is this even possible?

Interestingly, back in 2013, ABC News reported that an 82-year-old Colombian woman was stunned when she went to the doctor for pelvic pain and was told the pain was caused by a 40-year-old 'stone' fetus. Dr Kim Garcsi of University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, was quoted as saying the 'condition was so rare it has only been recorded approximately 300 times in medical literature'.

Dr Garcsi explained that lithopedion is created when a pregnancy forms in the abdomen rather than in the uterus. When the pregnancy ultimately fails, usually because the fetus does not have enough blood supply, there is no way for the body to expel the fetus. As a result, the body turns the fetus to stone, using the same immune process that protects the body from any foreign object detected in a person's system. Dr Garcsi said it may seem odd, but that the process is used constantly in the body to stay healthy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.