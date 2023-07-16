Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve major fashion inspiration in stylish attires at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the adored couple, constantly impress with their incredible fashion style. They recently graced the ongoing Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday, arriving hand in hand and looking absolutely gorgeous. Priyanka is renowned for her bold and experimental fashion choices, while Nick exudes a simple and classy aesthetic. Their fashion sense serves as inspiration for fans worldwide. Whether it's their undeniable chemistry or their ability to effortlessly slay couple goals, Priyanka and Nick never disappoint. Keep on reading to take some fashion notes from this stylish duo. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in gorgeous white suit as she and Nick Jonas make Malti try her first fascinator for Royal Ascot ) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wowed fashion enthusiasts at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship with their stylish outfits, setting new fashion goals. (Instagram/@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Stylish Statement at Wimbledon

On Saturday, Nick Jonas delighted their fans with a weekend surprise by uploading a series of pictures of himself and Priyanka on Instagram. The caption read, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my lo." The pictures swiftly went viral on social media, amassing over 400k likes and receiving numerous comments from fans praising and complimenting the couple. One fan wrote, "You both look awesome," while another commented, "She is Barbie. He is just Ken." Let's take a moment to appreciate their stunning pictures.

Decoding the Stylish Looks of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka donned a stunning green and black dress for her look. The dress features a small neckline, sleeveless design, fitted bust with frills, and a bodycon fit. However, it was her choice of footwear that caught fans' attention. She wore black thigh-high boots that added a captivating element to her ensemble. Priyanka certainly knows how to steal the spotlight with her incredible sense of style. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. Completing her look, she sported a half-up ponytail hairstyle, golden hoop earrings, and a pair of rectangular sunglasses, making her look absolutely gorgeous.

On the other hand, Priyanka's handsome husband, Nick Jonas, looked dapper in a brown striped suit. The suit featured a fitted blazer and matching pants. He paired it with a white crisp shirt and added a beige tie for a perfect gentleman look. Standing by Priyanka's side, the couple looked like a visual delight. We can't wait to see what their next fashion moment will bring.