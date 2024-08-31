Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are preparing to face off against Barbados Royals in match 4 of CPL 2024. The Falcons have had a difficult start to life in their debut CPL season, with two tight losses to open their campaign. They will be looking for a win to get their season back on track, while Royals will attempt to start the season on a strong note with a victory. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS vs BARBADOS ROYALS(Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS: L L

BARBADOS ROYALS: L W L L L

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Chris Green, Roshon Primus

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Jewel Andrew

Bowlers: Mohammed Amir, Fabian Allen, Kofi James

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, David Miller

Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Obed McCoy, Nathan Sealy, Naveen-ul-Haq

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS)

1. IMAD WASIM

Imad Wasim is a potent threat with the ball, with 3 wickets in 2 matches, and also contributed with a quickfire 40(21) with bat in the previous match.

INNINGS: 31

WICKETS: 43

AVERAGE: 17.30

STRIKE RATE: 16.05

ECONOMY: 6.47

2. SHAMAR SPRINGER

Shamar Springer has collected 6 wickets in the first 2 matches. While he has been slightly expensive, he remains a wicket threat.

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 11

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 8.27

AVERAGE – 16.55

Players who can make a difference (ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS)

1. Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman has started strongly for the Falcons without really taking off. He will be due a big score and is showing good form.

2. Chris Green

Chris Green is the captain for the Falcons, and will be an important contributor with his spin bowling. He had two wickets in the previous match.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BARBADOS ROYALS)

1. RAHKEEM CORNWALL

Rahkeem Cornwall is a dual threat in the CPL, with his attacking batting leading to a fantastic strike rate of over 150.

INNINGS - 64

RUNS - 1289

AVERAGE – 21.48

STRIKE RATE – 154.19

50s/100s – 5/1

2. QUINTON DE KOCK

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is one of the strongest T20 openers in world cricket, and had a solid CPL season last time out.

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 221

AVERAGE – 44.20

STRIKE RATE – 128.49

50s/100s – 2/0

Players who can make a difference (BARBADOS ROYALS)

1. Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana will likely make his CPL debut, and his bag of tricks makes him a threat with ball in Antigua.

2. David Miller

David Miller is a middle-order threat wherever he plays, and this will remain the case as he turns up for a strong Barbados Royals outfit in this competition.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

This will be the first match between these two teams.

MATCHES ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS WON BARBADOS ROYALS WON NO RESULT 0 0 0 0

VENUE AND PITCH

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua has hosted two matches this CPL already, with both matches being won by the chasing team. Batters have been able to score freely but there have been plenty of wickets on offer. Expect the team which wins the toss to choose to chase again on this surface.

MATCH PREDICTION

Falcons’ poor start to the season won’t give them confidence, especially since both losses came in tight matches with narrow margins. Barbados Royals have plenty of firepower, and can make a leaky Antigua team pay. It should be another closely-fought contest at Sir Viv Richards Stadium, but Royals will be favourites by 65%.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Fakhar Zaman

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c)

All-rounders: Imad asim (vc), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Shamar Springer

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Kofi James, Fabian Allen

Backup players:

Batter: Alick Athanaze

Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew

All-rounder: Chris Green

Bowler: Mohammed Amir