Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS vs BARBADOS ROYALS
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are preparing to face off against Barbados Royals in match 4 of CPL 2024. The Falcons have had a difficult start to life in their debut CPL season, with two tight losses to open their campaign. They will be looking for a win to get their season back on track, while Royals will attempt to start the season on a strong note with a victory.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS: L L
BARBADOS ROYALS: L W L L L
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI
Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Teddy Bishop
Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Chris Green, Roshon Primus
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Jewel Andrew
Bowlers: Mohammed Amir, Fabian Allen, Kofi James
BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI
Batters: Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, David Miller
Allrounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Obed McCoy, Nathan Sealy, Naveen-ul-Haq
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS)
1. IMAD WASIM
Imad Wasim is a potent threat with the ball, with 3 wickets in 2 matches, and also contributed with a quickfire 40(21) with bat in the previous match.
INNINGS: 31
WICKETS: 43
AVERAGE: 17.30
STRIKE RATE: 16.05
ECONOMY: 6.47
2. SHAMAR SPRINGER
Shamar Springer has collected 6 wickets in the first 2 matches. While he has been slightly expensive, he remains a wicket threat.
INNINGS - 7
WICKETS - 11
STRIKE RATE – 12.00
ECONOMY RATE – 8.27
AVERAGE – 16.55
Players who can make a difference (ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS)
1. Fakhar Zaman
Fakhar Zaman has started strongly for the Falcons without really taking off. He will be due a big score and is showing good form.
2. Chris Green
Chris Green is the captain for the Falcons, and will be an important contributor with his spin bowling. He had two wickets in the previous match.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BARBADOS ROYALS)
1. RAHKEEM CORNWALL
Rahkeem Cornwall is a dual threat in the CPL, with his attacking batting leading to a fantastic strike rate of over 150.
INNINGS - 64
RUNS - 1289
AVERAGE – 21.48
STRIKE RATE – 154.19
50s/100s – 5/1
2. QUINTON DE KOCK
South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is one of the strongest T20 openers in world cricket, and had a solid CPL season last time out.
INNINGS - 7
RUNS - 221
AVERAGE – 44.20
STRIKE RATE – 128.49
50s/100s – 2/0
Players who can make a difference (BARBADOS ROYALS)
1. Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana will likely make his CPL debut, and his bag of tricks makes him a threat with ball in Antigua.
2. David Miller
David Miller is a middle-order threat wherever he plays, and this will remain the case as he turns up for a strong Barbados Royals outfit in this competition.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
This will be the first match between these two teams.
|MATCHES
|ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS WON
|BARBADOS ROYALS WON
|NO RESULT
|0
|0
|0
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua has hosted two matches this CPL already, with both matches being won by the chasing team. Batters have been able to score freely but there have been plenty of wickets on offer. Expect the team which wins the toss to choose to chase again on this surface.
MATCH PREDICTION
Falcons’ poor start to the season won’t give them confidence, especially since both losses came in tight matches with narrow margins. Barbados Royals have plenty of firepower, and can make a leaky Antigua team pay. It should be another closely-fought contest at Sir Viv Richards Stadium, but Royals will be favourites by 65%.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Rovman Powell, David Miller, Fakhar Zaman
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c)
All-rounders: Imad asim (vc), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Shamar Springer
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Kofi James, Fabian Allen
Backup players:
Batter: Alick Athanaze
Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew
All-rounder: Chris Green
Bowler: Mohammed Amir