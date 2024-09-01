Prince Harry ‘plotting Royal return from US exile’; asks help from ‘old aides’ after parting ways with…

Prince Harry, who has been living in the United States since stepping back from his royal duties in 2020, is reportedly planning a return to the United Kingdom that would be longer than his usual visits. According to sources, the Duke of Sussex is exploring options to spend more time in Britain and has reached out to former aides for help. Britain's Prince Harry speaks at the "Responsible Digital Future" Forum at EAN University after being invited by Colombia’s Vice President Francia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia, August 15, 2024. REUTERS/Nathalia Angarita(REUTERS)

However, there is no confirmation on whether the Sussexes are planning a complete return to London. Report further alleges that they have parted ways with their American PR adviser.

Prince Harry seeks ‘old aides’ help

Following his recent tour of Columbia with his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has reportedly been reaching out to individuals from his old Royal life. According to sources cited by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is seeking advice and counsel from his old friends and associates, rather than relying solely on Hollywood publicists. The UK newspaper also reported that Harry and Meghan have parted ways with their American PR adviser, Christine Weil Schirmer.

According to a Mail source, “[Harry] is clearly reaching out thinking, 'I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working'. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

Harry needs to ‘win over’ the British public again

Now, that it is said that the Duke is open to all the options and suggestions some said he should have come up with a plan for how Harry might start to re-engage with people in UK circles again and likely carry “low-key royal duties”. The friends have reportedly even named this operation as 'Operation Bring Harry In From The Cold',

Another source suggested he should probably win over the British public, who no longer trust the couple after they moved to the U.S. “If Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, does zero publicity, and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again,” they added.

“He would have to accept, though, that he might be reduced to ribbon cutting for a long period. But it would give him a purpose to work again.”

Sussexes ‘not seeking a permanent return’

Insiders in their statement to the Mail, stressed that Harry and Meghan, who have spent the past four years living in “self-imposed exile in California” with their two children, are not seeking a permanent return to London. However, earlier reports indicated that they are indeed planning to stay longer than expected owing to the court case related to the Sussexes' security in the UK.

According to one source, Edward Lane Fox, Harry's former private secretary, was being considered as a key figure in his potential return to the United Kingdom. However, Mr. Lane Fox declined to comment on the matter, stating that he had no opinion on the subject.

Christine Schirmer parts ways with Archwell Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been losing a lot of staff lately. Christine Schirmer, who was a big help at their charity, Archewell, has just announced her departure. This follows a trend of staff members leaving the couple's organization since they relocated to the United States in 2020. The Sussexes are said to be struggling to keep their team, with at least 18 people walking out since they got married in 2018.

The plan for Prince Harry's coming back to the UK might include slowly getting back into royal stuff, potentially leading to a "rehabilitated" public image. Even though there are worries about how his relationship with his brother, Prince William, is going, there's a chance that hanging out in Britain for longer could help them talk better and maybe even fix their relationship. The king is said to be okay with spending more time with his son, and staying in the UK for a while could give them chances to make up as well.