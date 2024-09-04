Meghan Markle hit with new blow, gets three months to fix her lifestyle brand after failure to pay…

In a major blow, Meghan Markle's appeal to trademark her new homewares empire has been rejected after the Duchess sought legal protection to sell products solely under the name “American Riviera Orchard.” Meghan Markle has received three months to react on the USPTO's “nonfinal officer action”. The failure of doing so will reject her application.(AFP)

The the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dismissed her application, pointing out that the wording of her trademark is a common nickname for Santa Barbara in California.

Meghan has received three months to react on the USPTO's “nonfinal officer action”. The failure of doing so will reject her application.

This setback coincides with delays in the launch of her brand's product. Despite a glamorous Instagram debut five months ago, the brand has not yet offered any products for sale to the general public.

Here's why USPTO has rejected her application

In a 48-page document, the USPTO listed a number of grounds for denying Meghan's trademark plea. These include the necessity to remove any descriptive language pertaining to “Riviera,” conform with multiple-class application guidelines, and provide clear descriptions of the commodities.

The descriptions for products like “cooking utensils,” “pans,” and “cocktail napkins” were deemed excessively imprecise by officials.

Meghan has been instructed to pay an extra $700 (£532) in order to proceed after she failed to pay the right amount. Moreover, her team, led by renowned US attorney Marjorie Witter Norman, did not fill the form correctly and the application was not even signed.

An insider spoke to The Express and informed that obtaining a trademark is a very difficult procedure. “It would be a surprise if Meghan had not received one before in trying to get her application through.”

The source further said Meghan is “fully devoted” to her brand, adding that “there is no way this will lead to abandonment.”

The future of American Riviera Orchard remains uncertain since no goods are presently available for sale to the general public. The brand has a sparse website and Instagram page with no way for buyers to purchase anything.

Meghan had already created a stir on social media when she sent jam jars to influencers and well-known celebrity friends. This restricted exposure hasn't resulted in a comprehensive product launch.