King Charles upsets his siblings over handling of Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge issue: ‘All disappointed…’

King Charles has reportedly “disappointed” his other siblings with his ongoing rift with Prince Andrew . His siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward along with his wife Sophie are upset with the ways the monarch is handling the issue about the scandal-scarred brother as the latter most refused to move out of the Royal Lodge. The King recently fired 10 members of the security staff which his siblings felt was wrong. King Charles' siblings are upset with his ways regarding the handling of Prince Andrew's case.(Getty)

King Charles’ siblings upset with him

A source informed the Woman’s Day Magazine, via The Mirror, “Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal. This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it.” The sources added, “Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons,” referring to the growing rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

In addition, the sources also revealed to the media outlet that Prince Andrew’s wife Sarah Ferguson and his children Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are also upset with the treatment of their father at the hands of the King. The insider claimed, “There are fallouts with Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie, who are deeply concerned Andrew is not being protected. He’s even managed to upset Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability,” as reported by the New York Post.

Prince Andrew’s stay at the Royal Lodge

The disgraced Duke of York has lived in the Royal Lodge located on the grounds of Windsor Castle since 2004 after he signed a 75-year lease a year prior. However, since his friendship with late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein went public in 2019, the Prince has been at the edge of being evicted from the $38 million estate.

Since then the King has been struggling to boot his brother from the Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage which is empty as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to hand over the keys. The sources from the palace revealed to the media outlet that Prince Andrew has plans to leave the lease to his daughters after his death.