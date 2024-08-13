Manisha Koirala calls Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal the ‘best couple’ in the industry

Manisha's latest post

Manisha shared a small video consisting of the pictures taken during the recent visit, which also had Heeramandi writer Moin Beg in attendance. In the picture clicked by Ali, all of them smiled for the camera together. Manisha looked beautiful in a red outfit sans make-up, while Richa wore a printed yellow dress and paired it with oversized sunglasses.

In the caption, Manisha wrote: Most definitely the best couple in the film fraternity that I hv met!! Love the cozy ness that surrounds their home (red heart emoticons) thank you @therichachadha & @alifazal9 for yesterday!! See you guys soon!! With #heeramandi writer n dear friend @moinbeg."

Ali shared the post on his Instagram Stories, and wrote in the caption, "You're a rockstar! Thank you for being you and look forward to more hang outs.."

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby daughter on July 16. The couple said in a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

Both Richa and Manisha were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, which released on Netflix on May 1. Richa played the role of Manisha's adopted daughter in the acclaimed series, which has been renewed for a second season.