Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal enjoy Sunday potluck with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal; see new pics

Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha might not have shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, but the actors remain good friends off screen. On Sunday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram to share a bunch of new pictures with Richa and Ali Fazal, both of whom recently became parents to a baby daughter. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's one-month anniversary was all about detox, cuddles and recovering in Philippines) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal with Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Sonakshi's potluck with Richa

In the first picture, both Sonakshi and Richa were seen smiling at the camera, as they sat in front of a table with a number of delicacies and plates. Zaheer Iqbal sat beside Sonakshi and smiled. Ali Fazal was seen in a white kurta, as he sat in the middle. They were joined by a mutual friend who also smiled for the camera. The second picture had a closer look at the sweets that were on the menu- from gulab jamuns to rasgullas and chocolate pastries. The third picture was taken after the potluck was over, with both Richa and Sonakshi relaxing on the couch.

In the caption, Sonakshi summed it up in a few words: “Sunday done right!!! Before - swipe for after!!” She added the hashtags potluck and food coma.

More details

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, 2017, the same date they started dating. The two recently shared inside pictures from their one-month anniversary on Instagram, as a getaway in the Philippines, where they spend a week just unwinding.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their baby daughter on July 16. The couple said in a joint statement, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”