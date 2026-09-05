Priyanka Chopra stuns in dramatic black dress for the 2026 LVMH Prize ceremony, fans say ‘queen has arrived’

Priyanka Chopra attended the 2026 LVMH Prize ceremony. Founded by LVMH, the annual prize supports and recognises the next generation of fashion designers, giving emerging talent a bigger platform. On September 4, Priyanka took to Instagram to celebrate and cheer on this year's winners.

She wrote, “There’s something really special about watching young designers bring their ideas to life and seeing those ideas find a bigger stage. The @lvmhprize has been doing this for years, giving new talent the opportunity, support, and recognition to take their work further. So happy to celebrate this year’s winners.”

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘The world, when you fail, will kick you even more because…’

For the event, Priyanka wore a dress that leaned into the avant-garde with its dramatic silhouette and unconventional construction. But she carried it like an absolute boss woman, making the experimental design look high-fashion with her poise and grace.