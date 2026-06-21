Athleisure goes high fashion this FIFA season

Sports is fashion’s newest runway

Fashion has always taken cues from culture, and sport is currently one of its biggest influences. From packed stadiums to global broadcasts, sporting events have become spaces where style is as visible as the action itself. Fans are no longer just watching the game; they are embracing its aesthetic through team colours, jerseys and insignia. Fashion designer Siddhartha Bansal says, “Sport creates powerful, shared moments where what people wear matters — team jerseys, colours, scarves, numbers. Fashion takes those visual and emotional cues and reinterprets them into design.”