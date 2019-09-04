Ranu Mondal on daughter accusing managers of brainwashing her: ‘She has misunderstood, is being provoked’

music

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal’s daughter, Elizabeth Sathi Roy has accused that her mother is being mishandled and taken advantage of by people around her. She also claimed that Ranu’s manager, and the members of Ranaghat’s Amra Shobai Shoitaan club, who are taking care of her mother, have threatened her not to contact Ranu or else they will “break my leg”. The singer, however, sounds sad hearing all the allegations.

“I think there’s some misunderstanding or maybe someone is provoking [Sathi] to say all these things. Atindra (the man who shared Ranu’s video on social media) and Tapan (Das; a club member) are taking good care of me. I’m unaware of them threatening Sathi,” Ranu tells us.

Sathi has also alleged that the club members are misusing her mother’s money. Ranu had received an amount of Rs 50,000 from the kids’ singing reality show where she appeared as a guest performer. “Tapan takes money from my mother in the pretext of buying goods for her daily use… They have taken Rs 10,000 from ma’s account and bought only a suitcase and a couple of nighties for her. I don’t trust them at all,” Sathi was quoted as saying.

Reacting to the money mess-up charges, Ranu, who has already recorded three songs with Himesh Reshammiya, adds, “Being an artist, money isn’t something that concerns me. Getting the opportunity to sing is more than enough. Also, to survive we all need food, proper clothes and a decent place to stay; by God’s grace I have all that now. Yes they had taken Rs 10,000 but then that was used in buying household stuff, clothes, cooking gas and travel fares. It’s very important to trust people and I do that.”

Atindra further highlights that Ranu was not taken care of by any of her children. She had been married twice and has a son and daughter each from both the marriages. Her first husband is no more and her second husband stays with their children in Mumbai. “Where was she (Sathi) all these years? I understand that she would send Rs 200 or Rs 500 to Ranuji from time to time. But is that enough? Ranuji used to sing at Ranaghat station and would loiter around in the lanes and bylanes of Kolkata, why didn’t her daughter do something then? She is clearly trying to malign us,” he retorts.

Tapan, on his part, adds that Ranu’s neighbours in Begopara, in Ranaghat, know the truth. “They won’t spare Sathi for what she’s doing now. We all have our own jobs, we don’t need anyone’s money to survive on, and that too Rs 10,000. We’ve been with Ranu ji for the last one month; there’s no point in ruining what we’ve done. Why do you think her elder son, and her second husband and children, who are quite well off and stay in Mumbai, are not getting in touch with her? Of course because they know they’ll also be criticised for not taking care of a 59-year-old,” says Tapan.

