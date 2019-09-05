Does Dostana 2 debutant Lakshya seem familiar to you? Here’s where you may have seen him before

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:53 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Thursday morning that he has found the second suitable boy for his upcoming film, Dostana 2. Karan tweeted that the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Lakshya, without giving many details about the actor.

Because Karan is infamous for promoting nepotism in the film industry, many wondered if Lakshya, too, was the son of somebody famous. However, Karan soon issued a clarification about it. “Yes I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies,” he wrote in a tweet.

So where have we seen Lakshya before and what previous work does he have to his credit? Before bagging a Dharma movie, Lakshya was originally called Laksh Lalwani. He was first seen on Roadies X2 in 2015. While Prince Narula won that season, Lakshya went on to bag other television soap operas.

His first soap was &TV’s Adhuri Kahani Humari in 2015 and he was later seen in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya the next year. He was then seen in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil with Drashti Dhaami. He played her ex-fiance on the show in a few appearances.

He got the lead role in Sony TV’s Porus in 2017. He played Indian warrior Purushottam who fought Alexander the Great. Talking about his show, Lakshya had said in 2017 that the show may be even better than Baahubali.

“The concept of the show has never been brought to India before. We have seen (shows on) Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashoka and Bajirao, too, but many people have not even heard about Porus. This will be the first time they will see his life on screen, and it is nothing less than a film. It might just also be ahead of Baahubali 2,” he had said.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic taken before weight loss transformation

Lakshya was also linked with Rashami Desai, his co-star from Humari Adhuri Kahaani in 2016. He had then denied the rumours. “Currently, I’m only focusing on my work. I don’t understand how anyone can judge someone on the basis of a photo, and make a story out of it without knowing the facts. Some people are trying to bring down an established actor like Rashami. Both of us had to not only deal with this, but also explain things to our families,” he had said.

Lakshya will work with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. The film will be directed by Collin D’Cunha is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D’Cunha.

Dostana released in 2008 and starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan. It was about two men who pretend to be gay and move in with a girl to woo her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 14:53 IST