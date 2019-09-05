Teacher’s Day 2019: Deepika Padukone’s teacher shares note, says ‘One of my students is now India’s superstar’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:20 IST

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Deepika Padukone’s school teacher Dr. Ashley William Joseph has penned a heartfelt note for the actor. She remembered that Deepika was humble and sweet, and someone who would always keep smiling.

Read her full note here:

A hard worker, simple soul and who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepu. Firstly, I am so proud of the way Deepu has grown up in life and on screen too. It feels good that one of my students is now India’s superstar.

Deepika or Deepu, as I call here, was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting. She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful Soprano Voice singing in the Choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album.

For those who don’t know, Deepu has a lovely elegant voice and I do wish to see her using that singing voice again. As for musical productions, the last one Deepu did with me directing was ‘Fiddler on the Roof’- one of the most famous Broadway productions that was a big hit in Bangalore.

Coming from a famous family, Deepika was humble and simple which was such a beautiful trait in her. Rewind to the year 2002, some of my old students were putting up a dance drama and wanted me to help them clean it up. None other than Deepu was a part of the Dance team.

A hard worker, simple soul who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepika. I am still trying to remember the day when she did not have a smile on her face.

Deepu, you have reached the stars, you have achieved it all, remember you do not need to prove anything to anyone, just live your dream and continue reaching for the stars. You are already that beautiful star in the sky.

It is your hard work and dedication that has made you what you are today. As you start this new chapter in your life being married, just remember that the roads are always not smooth, negotiate each curve and the steep climb with love and utmost care, there is always that happiness in your destination.

As your beloved teacher, I will always be there for you, to lend support in whatever way you require. For the little child in you, I would say- Happy Children’s day to you Deepu and God bless you for all that you do.

Much love,

Dr. Ashley William Joseph

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic taken before weight loss transformation

Recently, even actor Anupam Kher talked about Deepika as his student. He has trained multiple well-known actors and one of them was Deepika. Talking about her, he said, “She was a very successful model before she joined my school. She was good at everything, punctual, and would do things with finesse. I had told her ‘you are here for three months, you can’t take a break’. I felt that she wanted to do everything perfectly. My point is, acting is not about perfection, it’s about the rough edges too. One day, to break her composure of being a perfectionist, I gave her an exercise in improvisation. I told her ‘you work as a bai (maid) in a house, there is nothing called ‘perfection’ (about her)’. She was spick and span about mannerisms, but her character wouldn’t know how to use a fork and a knife. That went on for 45 minutes… till I felt she had discovered (new things). I think she started crying!”

Deepika will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. She plays an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak and the wife of cricket star Kapil Dev, Romi in ‘83. Both the films will release next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 13:20 IST