Taylor Swift won't be joining Deadpool and Wolverine cast: report

It has been confirm that Taylor Swift will not be a part of the Deadpool and Wolverine cast. The third edition of the fan-favourite American superhero film Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Hugh Jackman’s return to screens as X-men along with Deadpool has been a dream come true for the fans. Taylor Swift won't be joining Deadpool and Wolverine cast(Getty Images, 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios via AP )

The movie is now a part of the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) and the latter is knowingly notorious for surprises when it comes to its movies. Following the same, fans made speculations earlier that the movie will feature Taylor Swift in the latest edition of Deadpool movie, but the rumours have now been dismissed.

Taylor Swift is not a part of Deadpool and Wolverine

Director of Deadpool, Shawn Levy and the Deadpool stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, maintain a good friendship with Swift. The rumours of the singer being in the film sparked when Reynolds and Hugh attended the NFL games Last October where the Cardigan singer was also present to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

However, according to the Entertainment Weekly Exclusive, Swift is not going to be part of the film. The clarification on the subject came as speculations went wild with Deadpool’s latest poster release on Monday. The poster featured Wade and Logan wearing matching bracelets, the kind that is largely associated with Taylor Swift’s worldwide Eras Tour.

Ryan Reynolds says ‘straight up dishonesty isn't in the cards’

The Canadian producer-actor had kept mum, along with director Levy. about the speculations around the film. However in an interview with Fandango in May, the former said “straight up dishonesty isn't in the cards,” as he addressed the rumours.

He continued, “Movies like this, there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie," Reynolds teased. "Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

The Deadpool and Wolverine is set to release on July 26, this year.