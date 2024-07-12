Biden reports passing 3 cognitive tests in good shape; ‘only problem is my…’

President Biden has announced that he recently underwent and passed three cognitive tests, reassuring the public about his mental acuity. The declaration came during his Big Boy press conference held on Thursday evening, where he faced a barrage of questions about his cognitive health and physical readiness for a second presidential bid. This followed moments where he confused Ukrainian President Zelensky with Putin and his own VP Kamala Harris with Trump. FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. President Joe Biden listens as Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during their debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder//File Photo(REUTERS)

Biden says ‘he is in good shape’

"They say I’m in good shape," the President stressed, highlighting that he has undergone three "significant and intense neurological exams," the most recent being in February. He also mentioned that he would be subjected to additional examinations should the medical professionals advise it, allaying worries regarding his well-being and capacity to perform strenuous tasks during his second term. “I’m tested every single day about my neurological capacity by decisions I make every day,” he added.

Also read: Biden declares ‘listen to’ Trump after being mocked for mixing up Kamala Harris with Donald Trump

Joe Biden defended his overall health and mental sharpness while acknowledging a minor issue with his left foot, which he explained was due to a previous injury where he opted not to wear a boot. "But I'm doing well," The President expressed his commitment to running in the upcoming November elections, confidently stating that he believes he is the most capable candidate to defeat Donald Trump, who currently holds a lead in surveys and polls. This declaration comes at a time of increasing public doubts about Biden's fitness for office.

“I’m determined on running, but I think it is important that I allay fears, that people see me out there,” he said.

Biden says ‘can deal with China and Russia’

When questioned about his ability to handle Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in three years, Biden said he is ready. “I’m dealing with Xi Jinping right now and in direct contact with him,” he responded before adding, “I have no good reason to talk to Vladimir Putin right now.”

Also read: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni seen rolling eyes and checking nonexistent watch as Biden runs late for NATO meeting

“There is not much he is prepared to do in terms of accommodating any change in his behaviour, but there is not any world leader I am not prepared to deal with.”

Biden was asked how he could make Americans feel better that he wouldn't have "more bad nights" like last month's debate against Donald Trump, where he made mistakes and struggled. Biden replied that the best way to reassure them is to see if he is "getting the job done."