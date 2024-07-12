‘I’m determined I’m running, but…’, 5 highlights from Biden's NATO conference as he puts up a strong face amidst gaffes

Joe Biden's much anticipated big boys conference, his first press meet after the debate disaster, demonstrated his reassertion to continue the fight for the White House. Amidst his now common gaffes, mumbling, shaky voice he showcased his clarity on foreign policy in the sidelines of the Nato Summit. US President Joe Biden addresses the gathering during a press conference on the final day of a NATO summit, in Washington. (PTI)

20 minutes after he addressed Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin, US president met reporters to answer questions on NATO, Ukraine, China and Israel, and just as many on his cognitive health.

“I’m determined on running, but I think it’s important that I allay fears,” Biden said.

Amidst calls to retire and resign from critics, opponents, voters and his supporters Biden stood strong on his willingness to run, “I’ve got to finish this job because there’s so much at stake,” Biden told a group of reporters.

Here are the key takeaways from Biden's Nato press conference:

1. Biden's glaring gaffes and blunders

Under hawk eyes of reporters and his critics Joe Biden started the press conference on a bad note by referring to his vice president, Kamala Harris, as Vice President Trump. “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she wasn’t qualified to be president. So let’s start there,” Biden said.

Later the President took to social media to state, "By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon"

Less than an hour earlier he did this with Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Ukraine president by his side. “And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said, gesturing to Zelenskyy.

All throughout the conference he repeatedly coughed and cleared his throat as his performance grew slightly more uneven when he took repeated questions about his ability represent the Democratic Party in the upcoming election.

Biden struggled with a stutter, and even corrected his sentences several times throughout the conference.

2. Biden confirms taking three neurological exams

When asked about his ability to run for the US president and take on Donald Trump Biden confirmed taking three neurological exams to defend his mental ability.

"They say I’m in good shape," the President stressed, highlighting that he has undergone three "significant and intense neurological exams," the most recent being in February. He also mentioned that he would be subjected to additional examinations should the medical professionals advise it, allaying worries regarding his well-being and capacity to perform strenuous tasks during his second term. “I’m tested every single day about my neurological capacity by decisions I make every day,” he added.

“No matter what I did no one is going to be satisfied,” commander-in-chief added.

3. Biden denies reports 8pm bedtime reports

Biden took the opportunity to dismiss reports that he governors that he need to retire for the day at 8pm and won't be available post that. But he did say it would be “smarter for me to pace myself a little more”.

“Instead of my every day starting at seven and ending at midnight, it would be smart for me to pace myself a bit better,” he said.

He reiterated his stand on debate performance against Trump and admitted it to be “a mistake” and said his schedule since then has been “full-bore”.

Biden even went on the offensive to attack Trump keep it low since the debate, Trump has “done virtually nothing” – and spent his time “riding around [on] his golf cart, filling out his scorecard”.

He even attacked Trump for his stand on NATO and his stand to potentially destabilising the alliance.

“NATO grew out of the wreckage of World War II,” Biden said. “The idea was to create an alliance of free democratic nations that would commit themselves to a compact of collective offence. Staying together, they knew we would all be safer.”

4. Biden says, others are at a disadvantage to defeat Trump

To reassert himself as the strongest candidate against Donald Trump Biden addressed the continuation of his candidacy, claiming others in the party could also defeat Trump but won't have the advantage that he enjoys.

“Other people could win, but they have to start from scratch right now,” he said.

He also said he still thinks he is “the most qualified person to run for president”. He says he beat Trump once, “and I will beat him again”.

5. Biden says, ‘no good reason to talk to Putin’

During an hour long news conference where Joe Biden confidently answered all kinds of question he said he has "no good reason to talk to Putin right now."

He was answering a question about China's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war,. "I’m not ready to talk to Putin unless Putin’s ready to change his behavior," he said. Later, he added that he's prepared to talk to any world leader but that he doesn't expect Putin has changed his position on the war.

"I think that I’m prepared to talk to any leader who wants to talk, including if Putin called me and wanted to talk," he said. "My point is I’m prepared to talk to anybody, but I don’t see any inclination."