Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, other US delegation meet Dalai Lama in Himachal's McLeod Ganj

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, house foreign affairs committee chairman Michael McCaul, and other members of the congressional delegation arrived at the Dalai Lama's residence on Wednesday to meet with the Tibetan spiritual leader. The delegation visited the Dalai Lama's residence in Himachal Pradesh's McLeod Ganj, with the head of the delegation, Michael McCaul, saying President Joe Biden would soon sign a bill that aims to press China to resolve the Tibet dispute. The Bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Representative Michael McCaul met the 14th Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj, Dharamshala. (HT Photo)

The Resolve Tibet Act calls on Beijing to resume talks with Tibetan leaders, which have been halted since 2010, to resolve their governance disagreement with China peacefully. The bill aims for the two countries to reach a negotiated settlement regarding Tibet. It also urges China to address the desires of the Tibetan people concerning their historical, cultural, religious, and language identity.

Ahead of the meeting of the American delegation with the Dalai Lama, deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, Dolma Tsering Teykhang said the visit of the US lawmakers show "Tibet is not alone."

On Tuesday, a group of US representatives, including Nancy Pelosi, arrived at Kangra airport in Dharamshala. It also includes Rep Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Speaker Emerita, Rep Gregory Meeks, Rep Nicole Malliotakis, Rep Jim McGovern, and Rep Ami Bera.

Officials from the Central Tibetan Administration welcomed the American delegation upon their arrival.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McCaul said, “We are very excited to see His Holiness tomorrow to talk about many things, including the Bill we passed out of Congress, which basically says that the United States stands with the people of Tibet.”

On being asked if Biden would sign the bill, she added, “Yes, he will.”

The US House of Representatives passed the Resolve Tibet Act, which is now awaiting Biden's signature to become law. This bill challenges Beijing's claim that Tibet has always been part of China and calls on China to stop spreading false information about Tibet's history, people, and institutions, including the Dalai Lama. Additionally, it urges China to initiate discussions with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders regarding Tibet's governance.

US politicians have frequently visited Dharamsala to support the Dalai Lama's efforts to gain international support for preserving the language and culture of Tibet, his homeland nestled in the mountains.

The Dalai Lama escaped to India in 1959 following an unsuccessful rebellion against Chinese control in Tibet. Chinese authorities oppose any meetings he holds with officials from other nations.

China's response

Beijing, which views the Nobel peace laureate the Dalai Lama as a dangerous "splittist" or separatist, on Tuesday expressed strong concern about the visit and the bill anticipated to be signed by Biden.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “We ... urge the US to fully recognise the anti-China and separatist nature of the Dalai clique, abide by its commitments on Tibet-related issues, refrain from any form of contact with it, and stop sending erroneous messages. We urge the US side to honour its commitment of recognising Tibet as part of China and not supporting Tibetan independence, and not to sign the above-mentioned bill.”

Beijing stated that it would take strong actions to protect its sovereignty, security, and development interests.