Trump won the election but lost one state he eyed in 2024, here's the star he'll miss on his winning crown

While Donald Trump made a historic comeback to the White House, he lost one thing he had seemingly eyed in 2024 – New York. Trump had said he could win New York, but he didn’t. However, his home state shifted right, playing a big role in helping him win the American popular vote. Donald Trump won the election but lost one thing he eyed in 2024 – New York(AP)

Kamala Harris won New York's presidential contest on Tuesday. The vice president picked up the state's 28 electoral votes. Even though New York is Trump’s home state, he constantly struggled to gain traction there. In fact, he lost New York in each of his three runs for the White House.

However, despite the loss, Trump scripted history in New York too. 97% of votes were counted, and Trump won 30.5% of New York City and 43.3% of the state. This, notably, is the most by any Republican presidential candidate since at least 1996, preliminary City and State Boards of Elections data states. Even in Manhattan, Harris won the lowest number of votes by a Democratic presidential nominee ever since Al Gore in 2000.

Although New York was called for Harris, she took it by only 12 points, which was 55 percent to Trump’s 43 percent. Compared to this, both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton received around 60 percent of the vote back in 2020 and 2016.

Was the Madison Square rally a turning point?

Many believe that Trump’s Madison Square rally was a turning point in how he was being viewed by voters. The rally was plagued by several unpleasant speeches, including the infamous gaffe by Tony Hinchcliffe where he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean,” as well as his comment that Latinos “love making babies.” The negative messaging may have been amplified when businessman Grant Cardone said “Harris and her pimp handlers will destroy the country.” Trump, too, called his opponent “a low IQ individual.”

Despite the ups and downs, however, Trump has made it to the White House. In his victory speech, he promised to put an end to divisions within the country, saying, “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It’s time to unite and we’re going to try. We have to try and it’s going to happen. Success will bring us together.”