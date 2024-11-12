Kai Trump shares glimpse inside Mar-a-Lago election night watch party leading up to grandpa Donald's victory: Watch

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has shared a glimpse inside the family’s Mar-a-Lago election night watch party. Kai, Donald Trump Jr’s 17-year-old daughter, has been actively vlogging on YouTube over the last month. On Monday, October 11, she shared an election night vlog leading up to Trump’s historic victory. Kai Trump shares glimpse inside Mar-a-Lago election night watch party (Kai Trump/YouTube screenshots)

“Come along with me for election night with my entire family!” Kai captioned the YouTube video.

On the way to the Florida resort, Kai said shelistens to Abba’s ‘Money, Money, Money’ while driving through the gates every time. She panned the camera around the room after entering inside, and it was filled with close friends and family, watching across four televisions.

Trump was seen taking a picture with his family, and inviting Elon Musk to join them. “We have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous perfect boy,” Trump said.

Kai went over to the Palm Beach Convention Center to see her friends from the watch party. Her friends made brief appearances.

“I think we got it in the bag,” Kai said of Trump’s victory, shortly before stopping filming for the evening. She finished her vlog almost a week after Election Day as they were celebrating away from the public eye, she said.

“I’m extremely proud of him. I think he deserves it more than anyone in the whole entire world. And he really has worked his butt off every single day for the past, really, eight years,” Kai said of her grandfather.

‘When I grew up I just wanted to be like him’

Kai also opened up about how Trump has inspired her. “When I grew up I just wanted to be like him, and just fight like him and don’t take any days off and just keep on working, work my butt off just like how he does, and it’s just truly incredible,” she said.

Kai is looking forward to Trump’s term in the White House. “It’s his last time running so it was so special for him to win because he really deserves this, and after what everyone has put him through, it made me tear up like after him winning Pennsylvania, I just started like tearing up, knowing that he made it and he finally just fought back and he won,” she said.

She added, “He won the race and I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do for the next few years, I think he’s gonna kill it.”