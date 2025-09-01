'Terrible CEO': Piotr Szczerek’s Drogbruk faces review bombing as Polish millionaire slammed over US Open cap row

A viral video from the US Open has put Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek and his company, Drogbruk, at the centre of controversy. The clip shows Szczerek taking a signed cap from Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak that was meant for a young fan. The incident sparked widespread criticism online, with many accusing Szczerek of snatching away a child’s special moment. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was caught swiping an autographed hat from a child at the US Open.

Review-bombing hits Drogbruk

The backlash soon moved beyond the tennis court and into Szczerek’s professional world. Drogbruk, the paving and landscaping company he co-founded, became the target of an online campaign. Its listings on platforms such as GoWork and Trustpilot were suddenly flooded with one-star reviews.

Many of these reviews were openly written by people who admitted they had never used the company’s services but wanted to register their disapproval of Szczerek’s behaviour. Within hours, Drogbruk’s ratings dropped sharply.

Some of the reviews read: “Terrible CEO,” “Bad person,” “Never again,” and other similar remarks.

Check out the post here:

Piotr Szczerek, his wife and the company

Szczerek launched Drogbruk in 1999 with his wife, Anna. The company has carved a niche in paving, fencing, and landscaping, while also sponsoring sports initiatives and supporting young athletes. Despite its prominence in Poland’s construction sector, little is publicly known about the couple themselves.

Drogbruk is recognised for handling patios, driveways, sidewalks, and fence installations. Its products range from paving stones and concrete slabs to decorative garden stones available in varied colours and designs. The company also provides Plast-Met front, panel, and concrete fences.

Player steps in to make amends

As criticism of Szczerek mounted, Kamil Majchrzak took matters into his own hands. The player went online to track down the young fan, identified as Brock, who had missed out on the signed cap. Majchrzak later presented the boy with a replacement signed cap along with additional memorabilia, a gesture that was widely applauded.