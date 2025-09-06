Cristopher Sanchez logged seven sharp innings and all three outfielders homered for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 9-3 road victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday. Phillies belt four homers, overpower Marlins

In addition to homers from Brandon Marsh, Harrison Bader and Max Kepler, Philadelphia received a long ball from Bryson Stott while winning for the sixth time in eight games. Trea Turner added four hits for the Phillies.

Sanchez set a career high for wins. He allowed only one run on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

The highlight for Miami was Brian Navarreto hitting his first career home run in his first major league at-bat in more than five years.

Starter Valente Bellozo allowed two runs in three innings for the Marlins, who have lost four games in a row. Bellozo permitted four hits, fanned two and didn't issue a walk.

The Phillies scored a run in each of the first two innings. Consecutive hits by Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to open the contest gave Philadelphia a 1-0 edge before Kepler's homer in the following frame doubled the score. It was Kepler's 15th of the year.

Sanchez struck out three hitters in the second inning to get around a one-out double by Eric Wagaman. However, Javier Sanoja's RBI double in the third brought the hosts within 2-1.

The Phillies promptly answered against Lake Bachar in the bottom half. J.T. Realmuto led off with a single and scored on Marsh's ninth home run. Three pitches later, Bader clubbed a slider over the wall in left field his 15th blast of the season to make it 5-1.

Sanchez retired all three batters he faced in the fifth inning and again retired the side in order in the sixth. That set the stage for his teammates to break open the game with a four-run seventh against George Soriano.

Kepler's RBI single extended the lead to 6-1. Two batters later, Stott clubbed one over the right-center field wall, his 10th, to make it 9-1.

Navarreto's eighth-inning blast against Tanner Banks completed the scoring. Before Friday, Navarreto's only major league experience was going 2-for-5 in two games for Miami in 2020.

Field Level Media

