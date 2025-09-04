Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Wichita weather: Scary supercells bring baseball-sized hail in Kansas- Videos

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 06:41 am IST

Severe storms hit Wichita with baseball-sized hail Wednesday evening; NWS issued thunderstorm alerts for Wichita, Derby, and Haysville until 9 p.m. CDT.

Weather conditions in Wichita, Kansas, deteriorated significantly on Wednesday evening as multiple massive hailstorms moved through the area. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for Wichita, Derby, and Haysville until 9:00 p.m. CDT.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Videos of the scary storm over Wichita was shared by residents on social media. Baseball-sized hail was also reported.

Here's a video of the scary storm over Wichita:

