Wichita weather: Scary supercells bring baseball-sized hail in Kansas- Videos

Weather conditions in Wichita, Kansas, deteriorated significantly on Wednesday evening as multiple massive hailstorms moved through the area. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for Wichita, Derby, and Haysville until 9:00 p.m. CDT. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Videos of the scary storm over Wichita was shared by residents on social media. Baseball-sized hail was also reported.

Here's a video of the scary storm over Wichita: