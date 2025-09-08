Jalen Carter to face NFL action days before Chiefs game; no mention of Dak Prescott after spitgate

Jalen Carter's fate will be decided on Monday, an NFL insider said on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle, who was ejected from the team's season-opener against the Cowboys, will likely be hit with a penalty of possibly a suspension for spitting on Dallas QB Dak Prescott on Thursday. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being ejected (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 24-year-old was dismissed during the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys. He was spotted arguing with Prescott within the first six seconds of kickoff, before spitting on him. A video, meanwhile, showed that the quarterback might have also spat on Carter.

Jalen Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. He will likely face NFL action on Monday, ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported. The Eagles star could face a fine or even a suspension. ESPN indicated that any internal punishment for Carter would be kept within the organization.

Jalen Carter apologizes

After the Cowboys game on Thursday, Carter apologized. Just before halftime, NBC reported that Carter could face additional discipline, possibly including a suspension.

"You know it was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won't happen again," he said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and the fans out there. You know, I'm doing it for them. I'm doing it for my family also but the fans, they show the most love. You heard them out there and not being able to start the game to finish the game just (expletive) me up, but it won't happen again.”

While not specifically mentioning spitting, the NFL told teams this offseason that respect for opponents will be a bigger emphasis this season. NBC reported that Carter's actions could fall under this emphasis.

"If I get that text or that call and have that conversation, we will handle it," Carter added.

Prescott also found himself on the defensive after video replays showed the quarterback spitting in the direction of Carter prior to the incident.

"I was just looking at him and I was right here in between two linemen," Prescott said. "I guess I needed to spit, and I wasn't going to spit on my linemen, so I just spit ahead.

"He asked or goes, ‘Are you trying to spit on me?' At that point, I felt like he was insulting me. I wouldn't spit on somebody and I'm damn sure not trying to spit on you. We're trying to play a game and I'm wondering why you're trying to mess with the rookie (Tyler Booker). I step through and say the words, ‘Why the hell,' excuse me probably even more colorful but ‘why would I spit on you for?' He just spit on me in that moment, and it was more of a surprise than anything. The refs obviously saw it and threw a flag. I was like, ‘Hell yeah, we get 15 yards to start the game off.' I didn't realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did and hell of a player."

(With Reuters inputs)