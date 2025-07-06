Savannah Bananas: Are they a real team? What league do they play in? How much do players get paid?

The Savannah Bananas, on their World Tour, are at the iconic Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday. ESPN is televising the game nationally and sports fans have several questions to ask: ‘Are the Savannah Bananas a legitimate team?’ ‘What league do they play in?’, ‘Do their players get paid?’ Savannah Bananas perform a routine during a game against the Party Animals at Memorial Stadium (Getty Images via AFP)

Are the Savannah Bananas a Real Team?

The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition barnstorming baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia, playing at Grayson Stadium. They are not a traditional competitive team but a professional entertainment-focused squad, often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters for their theatrical Banana Ball format, which includes choreographed dances, fan engagement, and unique rules like a two-hour time limit, no bunting, and fan-caught foul balls counting as outs.

Founded in 2016, they have transitioned from a collegiate summer team to a professional touring team.

What League Are They In?

From 2016 to 2022, the Savannah Bananas competed in the Coastal Plain League (CPL), a collegiate summer baseball league for NCAA-eligible players using wood bats, based in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. They won three Petitt Cup Championships (2016, 2021, 2022).

In August 2022, the Bananas left the CPL to focus exclusively on Banana Ball, forming the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL), a barnstorming exhibition league. The BBCL includes five teams: the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, and Visitors, playing under Banana Ball rules.

The Bananas primarily face the Party Animals, with games designed for entertainment.

Do Their Players Get Paid, and How Much?

Since transitioning to a professional team in 2022, all players in the Banana Ball Championship League (Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Visitors) receive full-year contracts, unlike their unpaid collegiate CPL days.

Exact salaries are not publicly disclosed, but multiple sources provide estimates:

CBS News and Forbes reported Bananas players earn ‘significantly more’ than typical minor-league salaries, but less than MLB rookie minimums.