Vacuums for clean and tidy homes: Top 10 picks

Vacuum cleaners are a modern marvel that has made keeping our houses, offices and surroundings clean. While some people still think of it as a luxury home appliance, there are many benefits of a vacuum cleaner once you get it. Compared to manually dusting and mopping the house, a vacuum cleaner takes significantly less time while also reducing the amount of manual labour that goes into cleaning. Vacuum cleaners come in different varieties to suit your needs.(Pexels)

There are several types of vacuum cleaners, some are automatic and some require controlling and moving around. These options can be overwhelming for the buyers online or offline. To get rid of this state of confusion, we have curated a list of vacuum cleaners that will be your friend in keeping dust and germs out of your living and office spaces.

We have included different types of vacuum cleaners to suit everyone's requirements and budgets. Join us, as we have a closer look at the best vacuum cleaners.

1. Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo 1400 Watts Multipurpose Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile solution for all your cleaning needs. With its wet/dry capabilities and HEPA filter, it efficiently handles both wet spills and dry debris. The 1400W powerful motor and blower ensure thorough cleaning, while the 20-litre tank capacity minimizes the need for frequent emptying. The vacuum comes with a range of accessories for various cleaning tasks and offers a post-purchase virtual demo. Its auto shut-off technology prevents overheating. However, its corded nature might limit mobility.

Specifications:

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Filter Type: HEPA

Capacity: 20 litres

Wattage: 1400 Watts

Cable Length: 5 Metres

Pros Cons Wet & dry cleaning capabilities Corded design Large 20-liter tank capacity

2. MecTURING LASERON S9 Pro Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Boasting LiDAR 2.0 navigation, this smart device excels in hard-to-reach spots, effortlessly removing dirt, pet hair, and debris from any surface. The advanced laser navigation ensures precise mapping, and its 3000Pa suction power guarantees a thorough clean. Thanks to anti-collision, anti-falling, and anti-tangling sensors, it navigates your space seamlessly. With voice control compatibility and robust battery life, it offers a convenient cleaning solution.

Specifications:

LiDAR 2.0 navigation

3000Pa suction power

Anti-collision, anti-falling, and anti-tangling sensors

Voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Home

3000mAh INR battery

Pros Cons Efficient cleaning on all surfaces May have a learning curve for setup and customization Advanced sensors for seamless operation

3. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers convenient cleaning at your fingertips. With its lightweight and portable design, it's perfect for quick and easy home use. The 800W motor delivers strong 6.5 kPa suction power, effectively tackling dirt and debris. Its compact, durable body is designed for long-lasting performance. The included crevice nozzle reaches tricky spots, and the 0.8-litre dust collection capacity keeps your cleaning session uninterrupted. Multiple cleaning brushes and a 5-metre cord enhance its versatility. Ideal for spot cleaning and hard-to-reach areas.

Specifications:

Brand: AGARO

Special Feature: Portable, Lightweight, Bag, Compact

Filter Type: Cloth

Capacity: 0.8 litres

Wattage: 800 Watts

Cable Length: 5 Metres

Form Factor: Handheld

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Portable and lightweight design Corded operation Strong suction power

4. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

Coming with a powerful 1200 Watts suction, this vacuum cleaner effortlessly eliminates embedded dirt and dust. The canister design with 3 swivel wheels ensures easy movement, and the auto cord winder adds convenience. With a dust bag full indicator, you'll know precisely when it's time for disposal. The package includes 3 reusable dust bags worth ₹500 and a range of accessories for versatile cleaning. Ideal for various surfaces, this vacuum cleaner is a smart choice for hassle-free cleaning.

Specifications:

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Special Feature: 3 swivel wheels, Auto Cord Winder, Dust Bag full indicator, Suction control on handle

Filter Type: Cloth

Capacity: 2 litres

Wattage: 1200 Watts

Maximum Suction: 1700 Millimetres

Hose Length: 5 Feet

Pros Cons Powerful 1200 Watts suction Corded operation Dust bag full indicator

5. Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Experience powerful cleaning with the Philips PowerPro vacuum cleaner. You get a robust 1900W motor, that offers intense 370W suction for thorough results. The PowerCyclone 5 tech maintains sustained suction and high performance for optimal cleaning. The MultiClean nozzle adapts to different floor types, so you don't have to worry about the difficult spaces in the house. The hygienic dust disposal ensures clean handling. It's easy to manoeuvre due to its compact and lightweight form factor. The integrated brush and H13 filter add to its versatility.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Special Features: Lightweight, Compact, Wheels

Filter Type: Cloth

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Wattage: 370 Watts

Maximum Suction: 2 Centimetres

Form Factor: Cannister

Pros Cons Powerful 1900W motor Suction power may be excessive for delicate surfaces Adaptable MultiClean nozzle

6. Eureka Forbes Supervac Vacuum Cleaner

Effortlessly tackle dirt and dust with the Eureka Forbes Supervac bagless vacuum cleaner. Its cyclone system enhances airflow to efficiently separate dust, ensuring robust suction. The 1600 Watts motor offers an impressive 21 KPA suction, dealing with dirt and dust effectively. Customize your cleaning experience with the Vario Power feature. Enjoy easy storage with the auto cord winder. This versatile cleaner keeps your hands clean with its one-button dirt disposal.

Specifications:

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Special Feature: Bagless, Cyclonic Technology

Filter Type: HEPA Filter

Included Components: Vacuum cleaner + accessories set + User Manual

Cordless: No

Capacity: 2 litres

Wattage: 1600 Watts

Maximum Suction: 210 cm

Cable Length: 5 Metres

Recommended Uses: Cleaning, Vacuuming, Dust removal

Pros Cons Cyclone system for efficient dust separation Requires power outlet access Adjustable Vario Power feature

7. INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet&Dry

Discover the INALSA Wet&Dry Vacuum Cleaner, a dynamic solution for your cleaning needs. With a robust 1400W motor, this versatile cleaner tackles both wet and dry messes effortlessly. Its powerful blower function aids in drying and reaching tricky corners. The 15L capacity and strong suction guarantee thorough cleaning. This device's ergonomic handle and 360° rotating wheels provide flexibility, making your cleaning tasks a breeze.

Specifications:

Brand: INALSA

Special Feature: Portable, Spotless Cleaning, Wet/Dry, Wheels, HEPA

Filter Type: Cloth

Included Components: Motor Unit, HEPA Filter, SS Container, Sponge Filter, Wheels, Hose Pipe, Nozzles, Pipes, Manual

Cordless: No

Capacity: 15 litres

Cable Length: 4 Metres

Form Factor: Cannister

Colour: Yellow

Pros Cons Versatile wet/dry and bagged/bagless functionality Corded design Impact-resistant polymer tank with 15L capacity

8. MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro

Unleash the MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro for a seamless cleaning experience. With its 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function, it conquers dirt with 3000Pa powerful suction. The advanced LDS Laser Navigation System intelligently maps and plans routes, while 19 high-precision sensors ensure safe cleaning. Enjoy up to 4.5 hours of runtime and Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility for convenient control. Its virtual wall feature, smart water tank, and professional mopping 2.0 enhance its performance.

Specifications:

Brand: MI Xiaomi

Special Feature: 2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping, LDS Laser Navigation, Alexa/Google Assistant Enabled

Suction: 3000 Pa

Battery: 5200 mAh

Smart water tank with advanced mopping

Area coverage: Up to 2000 sq ft.

Pros Cons Dual sweeping and mopping functionality High suction power may be noisy Next-gen LDS Laser Navigation Initial setup and mapping can take time

9. Mabron Smart Sweeper Vacuum Robot Cleaner

Effortlessly maintain your floors with the Mabron Smart Sweeper. This vacuum robot offers hassle-free cleaning with its automatic circle sweeping feature. Choose from 1-hour or 2-hour modes for customized cleaning durations. Thanks to noise reduction technology, it won't disrupt your daily life. Suitable for various floor types like wood, tiles, and marble, it ensures full space coverage. With a battery life of about 90 minutes, it tackles large areas. Enjoy peace of mind with its 1-year replacement warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: Mabron

Battery Life: 90 Minutes

Included Components: Battery

Suitable for: Wood floors, floor tiles, marbles

Pros Cons Automatic cleaning modes for convenience Manual operation might be preferred by some users Noise reduction technology for quiet operation

10. SAMSUNG Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Maintain a pristine home with the Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum. Its LiDAR sensors ensure precise navigation and mapping, while Intelligent Power Control automatically adjusts suction for various floor types. The Clean Station offers hygienic, touch-free emptying, and the 5-layer HEPA filter guarantees cleaner air. Choose specific cleaning zones with Select & Go, and track its progress through real-time updates. Voice recognition compatibility and washable dust bin further elevate its convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Jet Bot +

Special Feature: Filter

Colour: White

Included Components: HEPA Filter, Brush

Pros Cons Accurate LiDAR navigation High price point Hygienic automatic emptying with Clean Station

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner Wet/Dry cleaning Powerful 1400W motor Versatile accessories MecTURING LASERON S9 Pro Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner LiDAR 2.0 navigation 3000Pa strong suction Voice & app control AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Portable & lightweight 800W motor Vario power suction control Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 1200W powerful suction Dust bag full indicator Multiple cleaning brushes Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner 1900W powerful suction PowerCyclone 5 technology MultiClean nozzle Eureka Forbes Supervac Vacuum Cleaner Cordless convenience 1200W powerful suction 3 swivel wheels INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Wet&Dry 15L capacity Powerful suction & blowing High-efficiency filtration MI Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro 2-in-1 sweeping & mopping 3000Pa strong suction Next gen LDS laser navigation Mabron Smart Sweeper Vacuum Robot Cleaner Automatic cleaning modes Noise reduction technology Long battery life SAMSUNG Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station Precise navigation with LiDAR sensors Intelligent power control Automatic emptying with CleanStation

Best value for money

The Eureka Forbes Wet & Dry Ultimo Vacuum Cleaner offers impressive versatility with wet and dry cleaning capabilities powered by a robust 1400W motor. Its numerous accessories provide an all-around cleaning solution, making it a valuable investment for tackling various cleaning tasks effectively.

Best overall product

The MecTURING LASERON S9 Pro Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best overall product due to its advanced LiDAR 2.0 navigation, strong 3000Pa suction, and versatile voice and app control. These features combined with its efficient cleaning capabilities make it a smart and convenient solution for maintaining a clean home effortlessly.

How to find the right vacuum cleaner

To find the right vacuum cleaner, consider your cleaning needs, living space, and preferences. For versatile cleaning, a wet and dry vacuum is useful. Robotic vacuums offer automation, while handheld ones provide portability. Look for powerful motors and suction for effective cleaning, and check additional features like filter types, cord lengths, and accessories. Cordless options offer flexibility. Compare reviews, check for HEPA filtration for allergy concerns, and evaluate the capacity based on your cleaning area. Finally, consider factors like noise level, warranty, and maintenance ease to make an informed decision.